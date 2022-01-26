CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPFIELD GROUP, owners of Cooler Management, are pleased to announce their new Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Melissa Malcolm-Cullison.

Melissa Malcolm- Cullison Headshot (PRNewswire)

From got milk? to got refrigeration?

Malcolm-Cullison now joins the UPFIELD GROUP after most recently serving as Director, National Sales & Field Marketing at the Milk Processors Education program (MilkPEP), responsible for the national got milk? campaign. In this previous role for 12 years, she oversaw industry relations, retail partnerships and the development of fresh milk's path forward in America's food banks. Spending the past 6 years concentrating on hunger relief programs in partnership with the USDA, Feeding America, Dairy Management Inc. and the National Dairy Council, resulting in hundreds of millions of lbs. in donated and purchased dairy products. She has built programs like The Great American Milk Drive, the first of its kind national consumer donation program for fresh fluid milk and supported the roll-out and adoption of USDA's first fresh milk commodity purchase programs under TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program).

"Healthy, nutrient- dense foods are the foundation for the building blocks of life. So, I have focused relentlessly on getting fresh, nutritious dairy products to Americans through our partners like Feeding America Food Banks. However, when the food arrives at the food banks there is not enough refrigeration infrastructure throughout the pantry network to hold the donations. The Food banks then must scramble to distribute the food quickly and safely. It is an unfair burden to these organizations, and we need to put more focus on this infrastructure to support their success" said Malcolm-Cullison.

Malcolm-Cullison first initiatives will be leading the charge on serving our non-profit partners to build the proper refrigeration infrastructure required to maximize donations of fresh food, minimize food waste and transport fresh foods to areas that are severely underserved. "At Cooler Management, we are getting ready to launch our new campaign Fresh Has No Boundaries. The campaign is intended to create awareness to the desperate need of refrigeration infrastructure throughout the U.S charitable food and school systems, while providing innovative solutions to offer equal access to fresh foods that truly nourish and power the potential of every American" said UPFIELD GROUP CEO, Mark Inkrott.

Learn more here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cooler Management