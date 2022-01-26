Innoveo Announces Addition of Veteran CIO, Al-Noor Ramji, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions today announced the appointment of Al-Noor Ramji to its Board of Directors, effective January 14, 2022. Mr. Ramji is a veteran CIO, board advisor and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience driving digital strategy and transformation for global enterprises, most recently as Group Chief Digital Officer at Prudential PLC.

"No-code is gaining significant traction with enterprises as they realize the potential it has to accelerate innovation, unlock growth, drive efficiency and ultimately provide a better digital stakeholder experience," said Al-Noor. "I'm honored to join Innoveo's Board and look forward to helping guide the organizations strategy as we transform the way enterprises develop software applications."

Before joining Prudential PLC where Mr. Ramji led the development and execution of an integrated long-term digital strategy for the group, he was a Managing Director at Northgate Capital, a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley where he ran technology focused funds. Prior to that, he worked at BT Group PLC as Chief Information Officer, Qwest Communications, Dresdner Kleinworth Benson, Swiss Bank Corporation (UBS), and as the global head of operations at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Ramji holds a BSc in Electronics from the University of London, is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and has been multi-year recipient of the CIO 100 Award, CIO Insight IT Leader of the Year 2009 and the British Computer Society CIO of the Year.

"We are pleased to welcome Al-Noor to our Board of Directors at this important and exciting stage of our evolution," said Amir Ghaffar, CEO, Innoveo. "He is a seasoned executive with deep experience driving digital strategy and transformation within the financial services industry; we look forward to his engagement and guidance as Innoveo enables enterprises to accelerate application development and improve their ability to address changing priorities."

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®, and our robust set of solution accelerators, we enable anybody across the enterprise to build their own applications in weeks - not months. Our mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. Innoveo has a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

