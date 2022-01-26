SecurityScorecard and Marsh McLennan Collaborate to Elevate Cybersecurity in Challenging Risk Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a collaboration with Marsh McLennan , the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, to enable organizations around the world to improve their cyber resilience.

As part of the collaboration, Marsh McLennan's Cyber Risk Analytics Center will leverage SecurityScorecard's data and analytics to gain real-time cyber risk insights and define risk mitigation strategies for the Company's global client base. The companies will also collaborate on joint research aimed at increasing awareness of cyber risk and educating the market on risk management strategies.

"We are excited to work with Marsh McLennan, which understands that to stay competitive, you must stay innovative," said Prashant Pai, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Initiatives at SecurityScorecard. "Given how fast the cyber risk landscape evolves, it's essential that business leaders have access to the most up-to-date and complete view of a client's cybersecurity posture."

"Cyber risk evolves minute-to-minute, making it challenging to build data-driven risk management strategies," said Scott Stransky, Managing Director, Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Analytics Center. "SecurityScorecard's data and analytics are a valuable addition to our proprietary insights, furthering our ability to help our clients stay on top of emerging vulnerabilities and threats that may impact their businesses."

SecurityScorecard continuously monitors millions of entities worldwide and non-intrusively assesses their security posture across 10 risk categories including DNS health, IP reputation, web application security, network security, leaked information, hacker chatter, endpoint security and patching cadence.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 81,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $19 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

