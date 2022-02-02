NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ad tech security and threat intelligence solutions provider, Confiant, has been named as one of the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work and as the number one in the Top Companies up to 200 Employees category. This program was created by Ad Age and Best Companies Group.

Ad Age Names Confiant Among its 2022 Best Places to Work. Leading Advertising Threat Intelligence Firm Recognized.

The annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. This year's list included 50 companies. Ad Age honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in Ad Age's special report published January 24, 2022.

Ad Age Best Places to Work summary . Ad Age - Confiant details .

"Being named by Ad Age as one of the best places to work is an honor that belongs to the entire Confiant team. I'm proud that our culture values excellence as well as empathy. It has helped us to grow and retain our most valuable team members and customers," commented Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Co-Founder of Confiant Inc.

"It all starts with effective communications, allowing us to align efforts internally with team mates and externally with our customers. Confiant takes pride in diversity, inclusion, a caring culture, and providing individuals with flexibility and support," Mangin concluded.

Employee benefits include remote or flex workplaces, unlimited PTO, comprehensive health care, mental health benefits and a subscription to BetterHelp to assist with mental health while remote. The company even offers employees a sabbatical after five years of service. Confiant management believes employees should allocate time to pursue goals and partner with customers as well as each other, to share, to grow, to learn, and to delight our customers with an exceptional experience. Our approach recently earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73 with our customers.

Companies from across North America entered a two-part survey process to determine the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Organizations must also be an agency; ad tech firm; brand or corporate marketing department or group; or in-house agency of a marketer. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.aabestplacestowork.com .

Ad Age is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy, and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone. We defend the digital ad industry by helping publishers, platforms and enterprises protect themselves and their users from rogue actors. As a cybersecurity company specialized in threats that leverage digital ads as an attack vector, Confiant is the leader in protecting the digital ad supply chain from these Malvertising attacks. Confiant's technology provides control beyond security, including user experience quality issues and privacy compliance issues. We have been detecting malvertising for almost a decade now and our clients include ViacomCBS, Magnite, Complex Media, CafeMedia, Gannett, Politico, and many more. To learn more about Malvertising, check out our recently published Malvertising Matrix .

Follow us on linkedin, twitter

www.confiant.com

Media Contact Information:

Morgan Martins

‪(646) 694-2696

marketing_team@confiant.com

View original content:

SOURCE Confiant