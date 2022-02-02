GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Friday, Feb. 11, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EST.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3367 or (785) 424-1061 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 225-1539 or (402) 220-4972. The replay will also remain available on the website.

