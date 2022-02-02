Sky Cams
PMP MANAGEMENT RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY AS A 2022 TOP WORKPLACE

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC./PMP Management LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management company offering exceptional services across four states, was recognized as a 2022 National Top Workplace. PMP was also recently named one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Orange County Business Journal in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Property Management Professionals LLC.)
Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, which seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. The Top Workplaces program honors organizations that value competitive compensation and benefits, and a work/life balance where employees can grow.

"I am incredibly proud that PMP has been named a National Top Workplace," says PMP President & CEO Brad Watson. "Being recognized nationally for this distinguished award is a testament to our talented, hard-working team, and the unique company culture we have collectively cultivated over the years. Together we have fostered a dynamic, supportive, and rewarding workplace for all employees to grow, both personally and professionally."

PMP was founded with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style. This award further display's PMP's commitment to putting its people first.

ABOUT PMP MANAGEMENT
PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine Divisions in four States, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300 unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

