Agrizon receives investment from Latin Leap Venture Capital Studio to expand operations in Latin America

- Agrizon.com, a top eCommerce platform based in Latin America that connects farmers to the widest selection of qualified agricultural products, receives strategic investment from Latin Leap Seed Investment Club (SIC).

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrizon, co-founded by the Ecuadorian and American entrepreneurs Luis Fernando Hidalgo and Joaquin Paz, is a specialized cross-border e-commerce company that connects and delivers worldwide brands of ag inputs to farmers and businesses. Agrizon has onboarded LatinLeap.vc through its Seed Investment Club (SIC) as a strategic investor supporting the company's growth to become the leading Ecom platform in the agro-industry in Latin America.

Agrizon.com receives investment to expand operations in Latin America

Agrizon empowers efficient connections with quality brands of inputs and buyers and finance options for users.

Agrizon offers a catalog of +5000 products from 200 suppliers and caters to customers mainly in Ecuador for now where the company already represents 85% of the online traffic in the agribusiness sector.

According to Luis Fernando Hidalgo "While working at an agro company in Ecuador I witnessed that our clients could not access all brands in one-stop store, due to distance and mobility issues and that some suppliers did not have a way to reach final customers. Traditional options at the time were through catalogs that directed the farmers to the seller. Agrizon changed the game by offering online transactions, speed product delivery to the farmer in less than 72 hours and high quality customer service."

"Latin America is home to the largest cultivable lands on earth, and the agriculture market, which has been operating very much offline, is accelerating digital adoption and seeking more efficient supply chain solutions to keep up with the global competition. Agrizon had created a loyal customer base and has the vision to become the number one platform in the LATAM agribusiness industry," said Stefan Krautwald, Managing Director at Latin Leap.

Through the new investment, Agrizon aims to consolidate its leadership position in Ecuador and expand operations to Mexico initially.

About Latin Leap

Latin Leap is a Venture Capital Studio (VC Studio) that was established to create a unique responsible investment platform to soft-land and accelerate purpose-driven tech companies in Latin America.

Through human and financial commitment, Latin Leap provides tech scale-ups with access to essential resources for successful deployment in Latin America. Latin Leap through its Seed Investment Club (SIC) aims to support growth of knowledge-intensive businesses in the region.

About Agrizon.com

Agrizon is an specialized cross border e-commerce that connects and delivers worldwide brands of ag inputs with farmers and companies, by allowing them to purchase everything they need for their crops in a single place with finance, from domestic and international suppliers. They do this by aggregating the main brands in the agribusiness market, connecting with technology logistics for a last mile delivery.

