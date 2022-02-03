AIP Publishing and the MALMAD Consortium Enable Open Access for Israeli Science

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has reached a three-year Read & Publish agreement with MALMAD, the Israeli Inter-University Center for Digital Information Services.

(PRNewsfoto/AIP Publishing) (PRNewswire)

This is AIP Publishing's second Read & Publish agreement in the Middle East. Eight leading academic members of the MALMAD consortium are participating in the agreement.

The agreement starts January 2022 and runs to the end of 2024. Researchers at MALMAD member institutions are now able to publish open access and gain full access to read all of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed journals.

"With this new transformative agreement, MALMAD is delighted to be expanding opportunities for researchers across Israel's universities," said Dr. Sigal Lahav Scher, MALMAD's Director. "This agreement enhances our support of the physical sciences community by enabling our researchers to publish open access in some of the most renowned journals in the field."

"AIP Publishing is proud to partner with MALMAD," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "The agreement creates new possibilities for researchers across Israel's prestigious scientific community to increase the accessibility of their work through open access publishing in AIP Publishing's journals."

About MALMAD

MALMAD, the Israeli Inter-University center for Digital Information Services, serves as a consortium for the acquisition, licensing, and operation of information services to universities and colleges in Israel. It is a sub-unit of the Israeli Inter-University Computation Center (IUCC). This inter-university cooperation and pooling of resources ensures that digital information services are provided more efficiently and at a lower cost-per-user.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIP Publishing