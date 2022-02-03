Babel Street Adds Former Naval Intelligence Officer to Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced the addition of Rear Admiral Paul Becker, USN (Ret) to its Board of Advisors. Becker, along with the seven existing senior-level advisors, provide strategic guidance to the company, driving success for its customers' crucial missions.

As a former Naval Intelligence Officer, Becker brings a combination of business, defense, cyber and leadership skills to the role. His military experience with the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community includes operations afloat and ashore, in peace, crisis and combat. This includes Director of Intelligence (J2) for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Commanding Officer of DoD's largest Joint Intelligence Operations Center. Becker also led the Presidential Transition's Intelligence Community Landing Team from 2016 to 2017.

Ret. RADM Becker is president and CEO of The Becker T3 Group consultancy, a public speaking platform from which he interacts with a network of U.S. and international security leaders and delivers insights on national security trends and activities. His deep understanding and experience underscore his success in implementing all-source intelligence strategies.

"Paul's leadership in the Intelligence Community will be a considerable addition to our advisory board," said Jeff Chapman, founder and CEO of Babel Street. "His distinctive perspective in security and notable business experience will be invaluable in developing successful strategies for our clients."

The Board of Advisors assists Babel Street leadership in optimizing strategies for helping customers maximize the value of the company's solutions in their key markets by providing guidance to the executive leadership team. Existing board members include Robert Ashley, David Glaser, Jack Gumtow, Scott Howell, Ellen McCarthy, Patricia Stokes, and Harry Wetherbee from the defense, intelligence, civilian and law enforcement sectors.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company's technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language or platform. Babel Street's patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or private data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

