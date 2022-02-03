CD&R Announces Anand Shah, M.D., Former FDA Deputy Commissioner, as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced Anand Shah, M.D., former U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs, as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. Dr. Shah will work with CD&R's healthcare team to source new investments and advise the funds' healthcare businesses.

During his tenure in the federal government, Dr. Shah was a leader in bringing new technologies to market, redesigning health care delivery and economic incentives, and expanding competition and consumer choice. At the FDA, he led consensus policy development for fit-for-purpose programs, including Advanced Manufacturing, vaccine development, digital health, consumer protection, and decentralized clinical trials. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Shah guided the FDA's policy development for preparedness and recovery efforts.

"Dr. Shah is a nationally recognized physician leader and health policy expert who brings a wealth of experience in healthcare innovation, value-based care, and the key factors influencing the industry's costs and spending – areas that are critical to our investment judgments," said CD&R Partner Ravi Sachdev. "Dr. Shah has been an important resource in our efforts to create new value-based care models, and we have enormous respect for his experience and capabilities."

"CD&R has a record of leading the way in healthcare innovation and building companies that are making a real impact on the quality of care and delivery," said Dr. Shah. "I admire CD&R's vision to invest behind healthcare innovators dedicated to improving medical outcomes as well as much needed efficiency and look forward to supporting these important efforts in my new role."

Dr. Shah also served in senior leadership roles at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS"). As Senior Medical Advisor, he was responsible for CMS policy development related to medical and scientific innovation. As Chief Medical Officer of the CMS Innovation Center, Dr. Shah led the clinical design of novel value-based payment and service delivery models, including those for advanced primary care and specialty care. Dr. Shah developed and led a survivorship clinic for the care of patients on cancer clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health. He has served as an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and led Duke University's Center for Excellence in Surgical Outcomes as Associate Director. Dr. Shah's scientific track record includes publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Health Affairs, Cancer, and Nature Reviews Drug Discovery.

Dr. Shah was chief resident during his radiation oncology residency at Columbia University. He concurrently earned his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.P.H. in health care management and policy from the Harvard School of Public Health after graduating with honors from Duke University with a degree in economics. Dr. Shah has served as a Canada-U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

Currently, Dr. Shah serves on the boards of directors of Adagio Therapeutics, Big Health, Hero, and CD&R fund portfolio company, M2GEN. CD&R's healthcare services investments since 2018 include agilon health, a primary care company transforming healthcare for seniors, Huntsworth, an international pharmaceutical commercialization services platform, M2GEN, an innovative oncology-focused informatics business supporting treatment breakthroughs, Millennium Physician Group, one of Florida's largest physician groups, naviHealth, which provides senior-centered care through partnerships with health plans and providers, UDG Healthcare, a leading healthcare advisory, communications, commercial, clinical and packaging services platform, and Vera Whole Health, a value-based care company at the forefront of employee-sponsored care.

