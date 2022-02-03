Mutual of America Financial Group Announces Five Recipients of the 2021 Community Partnership Award Company to Celebrate Nonprofit Organizations at Upcoming Event

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Partnership Award, marking the 26th anniversary of the prestigious national competition.

Mutual of America (PRNewswire)

Five nonprofit organizations were selected for their outstanding contributions to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. The Nathaniel Project received the Thomas J. Moran Award, which is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. The remaining four were named honorable mention recipients, and each will receive $50,000.

Later this spring, Mutual of America Financial Group will honor these exceptional winners at an exclusive celebration at the Company's headquarters in New York City at 320 Park Avenue. This event will take place on May 10 in the Company's newly constructed, state-of-the-art dining and conference center on the 16th floor, which includes nearly 20,000 square feet of indoor space and a 6,300-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking Park Avenue. At that time, the Company will premiere the documentary video about the Nathaniel Project.

"The 2021 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group. "Through collaboration and exemplary leadership, these programs make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals they serve, and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts and the positive impact they are making on society."

2021 Award Recipients

Thomas J. Moran Award Recipient

The Nathaniel Project (Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services, Brooklyn, NY )



The Nathaniel Project was established in 2000 by CASES (The Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services) to increase public safety through innovative services that reduce crime and incarceration, improve behavioral health, promote recovery and rehabilitation, and create opportunities for success. The Nathaniel Project is New York City's first alternative-to-incarceration program for adults with serious mental illness who are facing prison as the result of felony charges.

Honorable Mention Award Recipients

Adopt-A-Neighborhood Project (Legal Aid of Western Missouri , Kansas City, MO )

Clean Water for Carolina Kids (RTI International, Durham, NC )

HomeAid ® WORKS (HomeAid ® America, Irvine, CA )

North Market (Pillsbury United Communities, Minneapolis, MN )

Celebrating the Community Partnership Award

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 250 partnerships from cities and towns across America. This year's winners, like past recipients, have focused on delivering solutions to critical challenges facing our country today.

To watch videos of past national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We offer personalized service at a competitive price to help individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group