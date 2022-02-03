RITZ® Brand Launches First Hispanic-Lead Campaign to Celebrate and Spotlight the Diversity of the Community

In partnership with Colombian Music Artist Manuel Turizo, "Mixing Up Lo Nuestro" is part of the brand's 'A Taste of Welcome' platform

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RITZ Brand, America's favorite cracker and the leading cracker for multicultural snackers*, announces the launch of its first U.S. Hispanic specific campaign titled "Mixing Up Lo Nuestro," or "Mixing Up Our Thing." The campaign includes a television commercial (TVC), developed by The Martin Agency, and curated recipe content that celebrates the welcoming culture, family traditions, and diversity within the U.S. Hispanic community. Colombian reggaeton artist, Manuel Turizo, provides the vocal track in the campaign creative. This new campaign is a continuation of the RITZ purpose-driven platform 'A Taste of Welcome,' which launched in 2020 and was developed to highlight the voices and stories of those who may feel marginalized, and to make the world a more welcoming place.

"Mixing Up Lo Nuestro" is the first of its kind from the RITZ brand and was developed based on consumer insights and in partnership with the RITZ Latino Employee Resource Group. RITZ shines a light on the rich cultures and countries of origin that make up the U.S. Hispanic community and captures the real-life emotions of major life events unique to this audience. The moving lyrics are sung in Spanglish and are as follows:

We are the tradition of the past

Passion for a better future

Bringing flavor to the present

Shaping the big family

Where we mix up our thing

Somos la tradición del pasado

Pasión for a better future

Bringing sabor al presente

Shaping la gran familia

Where we mix up lo nuestro

"While we have adapted campaigns into Spanish in the past, this is our first dedicated creative and I can't be more humbled and excited to launch this campaign as we continue our mission of diversity and inclusion," says Santiago Gomez Bernal, Marketing Director at RITZ. "The U.S. Hispanic population is extremely diverse, yet we are often put into one monolithic group. This creative breaks those connotations and represents the diversity within the U.S. Hispanic culture through recipes from five countries and the music of Manuel Turizo."

To further drive authenticity, RITZ brought in consultants to advise on various creative elements including the jingle, which was intentionally written in Spanglish, popular among younger generations, as well as the featured recipes. There are five recipes highlighted, including Ropa Vieja Bites, Salvadoran Refried Beans with Curtido, Ensalada de Nopales, Brigadeiro Bites, and Arequipe Bites, which all will be hosted on the Mondelez Snackworks website and posted on RITZ's social channels.

"When RITZ reached out for a partnership, I was beyond excited to collaborate on a song for the campaign that honors Latin culture," says Manuel Turizo. "As an immigrant myself, this project felt important to me and hit close to home. RITZ has always been a favorite snack of mine, especially when topped with cream cheese."

The "Mixing Up Lo Nuestro" campaign will run on Spanish-language television networks, as well as digital and social platforms. For more information, follow RITZ on Facebook and Instagram.

