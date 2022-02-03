Xavo announces the release of version 3 of its Lab Operations Management Platform - 'Xavo R3'

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavo, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service for Biopharma R&D with offices in Boston, MA, Bayreuth, Germany and Basel, Switzerland, announced today the release of the latest version of its Lab Operations Management Platform, which is called Xavo R3.

Xavo has reimagined how to address the strategic problem in the Biopharma R&D Sample Management space which is to optimally fulfill changing demand for assays and materials based on available finite lab capacity and material inventory. (PRNewswire)

As part of Xavo's mission to accelerate the Biopharma R&D value chain, Xavo R3, which is offered exclusively as Software-as-a-Service, is transforming Sample Management in Biopharma R&D by addressing the strategic problem of optimally fulfilling demand in the form of material requests based on available finite lab capacity and material inventory. Xavo R3 helps Sample Management groups to consistently deliver the right material in the right format to the right recipient in the right quality to promise on time every time by providing the best combination of functional and non-functional means.

"Xavo R3 is positioned to revolutionize the growing market for Sample Management software solutions, used by scientific services labs in the context of basic research, drug discovery and drug development whose job it is to manage large inventories of small or large molecules and to distribute the right material in the right format to the right recipient in the right quality", says Reda Bensaid, President and CEO of Xavo. He continues: "As a software platform, Xavo R3 differentiates from other point solutions in the market in the way it connects the dynamically changing demand for material samples with the to-promise/on-time fulfillment of material requests."

Xavo R3 dramatically improves the ability of Sample Management labs to fulfill demand for R&D materials at the highest quality, to promise on time every time. Furthermore, it helps Sample Management labs achieve higher productivity, flexibility and transparency while reducing compound use, labor cost and increasing quality.

About Xavo R3

Xavo R3 is a full-featured Sample Management platform for Biopharma R&D labs that is exclusively offered as Software-as-a-Service. The subscription model scales according to market needs from small Biopharma customers to large enterprise deployments. Customers of an earlier version of Xavo's Sample Management platform are offered a migration path towards the new version. Xavo R3 has been developed in co-innovation with Sample Management groups of leading Pharma customers as well as smaller Biopharma companies.

About Xavo

Xavo is a software company that was founded in 2016 with the sole focus on delivering exceptional value to Biopharma R&D through Software-as-a-Service. Xavo has offices in the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of the Xavo. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to major differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of the companies of the Xavo Group. Xavo assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

For more information contact us:

Xavo USA, Inc.

One Boston Place, Suite #2600

Boston, MA 02108, USA

Ralf Sonnefeld

+49-170-7932331

Email: press@xavo.com

Web: www.xavo.com

Xavo logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xavo Software AG