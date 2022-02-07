CHILD OF THE SUN DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS SERIES RETURNS WITH CELEBRATED PHOTOGRAPHER

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's Child of the Sun Distinguished Speakers Series returns with a look at life through a camera lens.

Vaunted commercial and fine art photographer John Pinderhughes will deliver a talk using his photographs from his more than 50-year career. The lecture entitled, "Understanding One Another: Storytelling and the Human Experience" will happen at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Branscomb Auditorium.

The Child of the Sun Distinguished Speakers Series brings speakers of national and international renown to the Florida Southern College campus and Lakeland community several times a year to explore some of the most compelling issues and events of our times. Featuring highly regarded experts, the series aims to provoke thought, stimulate conversation, and inspire action on a wide range of topics.

Pinderhughes' commercial work is best described as "real people" and "illustration" photography. Major advertising agencies, record companies, magazines and major corporations are among his regular clients. Recent projects include Publix Super Markets, Sony, Verizon, BMW, Chase Bank, Anheuser-Busch, Canon and American Express.

Pinderhughes' fine art photography explores variations in pattern, texture, light and line. He has been widely exhibited and is represented in major collections; including The Picker Art Gallery at Colgate University, The Museum of Modern Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, The Detroit Institute of Arts, and The Ringling Museum.

Along with Pinderhughes' talk at Florida Southern, his work is also currently on display at the Polk Museum of Art through Feb. 24.

Pinderhughes is the first Child of the Sun Distinguished Speakers Series guest since February of 2020, but Dr. Sarah Fletcher Harding, the Dean of Arts and Sciences at Florida Southern, hopes that she can secure one or two more speakers this year.

"To bring an amazing speaker to campus in a safe way for our audience and speaker, it's so important for us to do that," Fletcher Harding said. "We're very excited to have John Pinderhughes as our first speaker. He's going to talk about his own journey in photography interwoven into some of his photographs. Just to hear him talk about his own life experience is fascinating."

Pinderhughes'appearance will require a mask to be worn in Branscomb. The talk is open to the public.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets & Quants, U.S. News & World Report, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

