Weatherford Reportable Segment Change

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced today a segment recast by quarter for the full year 2020 and through the third quarter of 2021.

Effective the fourth quarter of 2021, Weatherford realigned its reporting structure to three product line segments (1) Drilling and Evaluation (2) Well Construction and Completions, and (3) Production and Intervention. The updated structure further refines the Company's organizational focus and business strategy around the well life cycle and is intended to drive improved customer collaboration and growth opportunities. All segments provide services to core oil and gas as well as new energy markets.

As a result, beginning with the announcement of the Company's fourth quarter of 2021 results and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Weatherford will report its results in these three reportable segments. All other segments, corporate and other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting will be combined and reported separately. Additionally, we have changed our primary measure of segment profitability to be segment adjusted EBITDA, which is based on segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense and other adjustments. The change in segment reporting had no impact on the Company's consolidated revenue, income before taxes, net income, or earnings per share for any period.

Girish K. Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The alignment of our management strategy and reporting structure allows us to further drive organizational priorities into our operating processes. Our market leading product lines in each segment are a testament to the technology innovation and differentiation we provide and will serve as a foundation to drive growth and pull through across our portfolio. Additionally, the seamless integration of our digital offerings and ability to provide integrated solutions across our segments will be key to growth in our core operations and in the energy transition".

The Company's three product line divisions are comprised of the following services and products:

Drilling and Evaluation ("DRE") offers a suite of services including managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wireline and drilling fluids. DRE offerings range from early well planning to reservoir management through innovative tools and expert engineering to optimize reservoir access and productivity.

Well Construction and Completions ("WCC") offers products and services for well integrity assurance across the full life cycle of the well. The primary offerings are tubular running services, cementation products, completions, liner hangers and well services. WCC deploys conventional to advanced technologies, providing safe and efficient services in any environment during the well construction phase.

Production and Intervention ("PRI") offers production optimization technologies through the Company's ability to design and deliver a complete production ecosystem to boost productivity and responsible abandonment for our customers. The primary offerings are intervention services & drilling tools, artificial lift, production automation & software, sub-sea intervention and pressure pumping services in select markets. PRI utilizes a suite of reservoir stimulation designs, and engineering capabilities that isolate zones and unlock reserves in conventional and unconventional wells, deep water, and aging reservoirs.

All of our segments are enabled by a full suite of digital, monitoring, optimization and artificial intelligence solutions providing services throughout the well lifecycle, including responsible plug and abandonment.

In order to provide additional perspective on this change in segments, Weatherford has prepared the accompanying unaudited historical consolidated financial information on the basis of the new reporting structure as compared to the prior. Additional information regarding the realigned segment reporting structure is also available on the Company's website www.weatherford.com under "Investor Relations".

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Weatherford International plc Segment Recast: Revenues and Segment Measure of Profitability Through Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

































2021

2020 (Dollars in Millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Revenues:



























Current



























Drilling and Evaluation

$ 278

$ 265

$ 236

$ 214

$ 235

$ 236

$ 359 Well Construction and Completions

345

337

323

338

320

324

432 Production and Intervention

292

278

259

270

229

229

378 Total Reportable Segment Revenues

$ 915

$ 880

$ 818

$ 822

$ 784

$ 789

$ 1,169 All Other

30

23

14

20

23

32

46 Total Revenues

$ 945

$ 903

$ 832

$ 842

$ 807

$ 821

$ 1,215





























Prior



























Western Hemisphere

$ 441

$ 425

$ 390

$ 372

$ 316

$ 310

$ 588 Eastern Hemisphere

504

478

442

470

491

511

627 Total Revenues

$ 945

$ 903

$ 832

$ 842

$ 807

$ 821

$ 1,215





























Segment Measure of Profitability Through Operating Income (Loss):



Current



























Drilling and Evaluation

$ 56

$ 46

$ 29

$ 22

$ 29

$ 31

$ 50 Well Construction and Completions

79

55

50

57

72

52

92 Production and Intervention

57

46

41

39

37

23

55 Segment Adjusted EBITDA [1]

192

147

120

118

138

106

197 Corporate and Other [2]

(13)

(11)

(18)

(20)

(34)

(27)

(19) Depreciation and Amortization

(112)

(114)

(111)

(116)

(117)

(113)

(157) Share-based Compensation Expense

(4)

(5)

(4)

—

—

—

— Other Adjustments [3]

8

8

—

(89)

(47)

(463)

(843) Operating Income (Loss)

$ 71

$ 25

$ (13)

$ (107)

$ (60)

$ (497)

$ (822)





























Prior



























Western Hemisphere

$ 45

$ 28

$ 24

$ 14

$ (2)

$ (23)

$ 29 Eastern Hemisphere

34

6

(19)

(1)

5

15

18 Segment Operating Income (Loss)

$ 79

$ 34

$ 5

$ 13

$ 3

$ (8)

$ 47 Corporate

(16)

(17)

(18)

(31)

(28)

(26)

(26) Other Adjustments

8

8

—

(89)

(35)

(463)

(843) Operating Income (Loss)

$ 71

$ 25

$ (13)

$ (107)

$ (60)

$ (497)

$ (822)

[1] Segment adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability and is based on segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense and other adjustments. Research and development expenses are included in segment adjusted EBITDA. [2] Corporate and other includes business activities related to all other segments (profit and loss), corporate and other expenses (overhead support and centrally managed or shared facilities costs) that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. [3] Other adjustments in the third quarter of 2020 under the current presentation is a higher expense than the prior due to a $12 million gain on sale of operational assets which is included in WCC under the current segment reporting.

Weatherford International plc Segment Recast: Depreciation and Amortization (Unaudited)

































2021

2020 (Dollars in Millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Depreciation and Amortization:



























Current



























Drilling and Evaluation

$ 42

$ 43

$ 43

$ 43

$ 41

$ 43

$ 56 Well Construction and Completions

31

31

31

35

34

35

47 Production and Intervention

26

26

24

24

28

24

36 Segment Depreciation and

Amortization

99

100

98

102

103

102

139 Corporate and Other

13

14

13

14

14

11

18 Depreciation and Amortization

$ 112

$ 114

$ 111

$ 116

$ 117

$ 113

$ 157





























Prior



























Western Hemisphere

$ 29

$ 29

$ 27

$ 27

$ 31

$ 29

$ 47 Eastern Hemisphere

83

85

84

88

87

85

109 Corporate

—

—

—

1

(1)

(1)

1 Depreciation and Amortization

$ 112

$ 114

$ 111

$ 116

$ 117

$ 113

$ 157





























































Weatherford logo. (PRNewsFoto/WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL) (PRNewswire)

