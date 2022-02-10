American Coalition releases video explaining the dangers of purchasing technology from companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party The Department of Defense's Inspector General warned on the dangers of buying Chinese owned technology.

CONCORD, N.H., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Governor DeSantis, Texas Governor Abbott along with Kentucky Attorney General Cameron have been made aware of the threats to their states in continuing to buy products of the Chinese Communist Party.

Florida, Texas and Kentucky are just a few of the many states that have ignored the Federal Government warnings that come from these products used by state employees. These products hold sensitive personal data and pose a threat to everyday citizens including data in Departments of Education.

Robert Chernin, Chairman of the American Coalition said, "We at the American Coalition feel it's important to protect Americans from possible exploitation posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Governor's DeSantis, Governor Abbott and Attorney General Cameron seem to be unaware of the threats to their states that purchase of this technology holds. We are hopeful that once they become aware that they will take immediate action to stop the purchase and thwart this threat."

At the American Coalition, we are staunch advocates for American Exceptionalism. Our mission is to protect the ideals of individual rights, freedom of will, and personal responsibility, while actively taking the fight to detractors, legislative bodies, and those not supporting these ideals.

American Coalition is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization created by Americans who have tired of the ever-growing assault on the foundation of our entire way of life.

