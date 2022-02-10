Civicom Announces the Launch of New DIY Research Package MyQual™ for Independent Researchers

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civicom Marketing Research Services has launched its new Do-It-Yourself research package , MyQual™. Designed as an affordable all-in-one research platform for IDIs and focus groups, MyQual provides independent researchers with the toolset necessary to execute a complete qualitative research experience on their own.

Civicom announces launch of MyQual DIY Research Toolkit for Independent Researchers (PRNewswire)

The Civicom MyQual DIY research package equips independent market researchers with a leading-edge toolkit to enable project success.

MyQual can be used for online self-directed qualitative data gathering using three components: a secure web room for DIY interviews supported with a stimuli upload feature, recording, and private backroom chat, and crystal clear audio conferencing using Civicom Conferencing technology; project curation features with clipping and storyboarding; plus a mobile insights app for homework assignments.

As a leading provider of market research services globally, Civicom developed this robust DIY research toolset to support the needs of every independent insights professional. Designed exclusively for market research use, the MyQual package of tools and services provides independent researchers with control over their own research execution from start to finish.

MyQual is the latest addition to Civicom's exceptional suite of web-enabled qualitative solutions. True to their motto, "Your Project Success is Our Number One Priority", Civicom clients benefit from Civicom's 20 years of online facilitation expertise and experience with qualitative researchers through the introduction of MyQual.

About Civicom® Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance research for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers CCam®focus, an in-person or in-facility research recording and streaming solution, Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys.

Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as Civicom transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.

