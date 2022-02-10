FORBES MAGAZINE RECOGNIZES HERBALIFE NUTRITION AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS ON ITS 2022 RANKINGS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that it has been selected as one of America's Best Midsize Employers in the 2022 Forbes' rankings. The Company was recognized as one of the top ten in its industry category of Food, Soft Beverage, Alcohol and Tobacco. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"Receiving this prestigious award is especially gratifying because we were selected by employees as well as those outside our company," said Everton Harris, chief human resources officer, Herbalife Nutrition. "Our culture, purpose and values guide all of us in making this a great place to work."

The companies on the Forbes list of best midsize employers were chosen based on an independent survey conducted by statistics portal Statista from a sample of 60,000 American employees working for large or midsize firms or institutions. Key metrics for the study included evaluation of the willingness of Herbalife Nutrition employees to recommend the company to friends and family, as well as the opinions from employees of other companies who were asked to name good or bad employers other than their own.

The survey included companies from all industry sectors employing more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Of the approximate 11,000 Herbalife Nutrition employees worldwide, 3,100 work in the U.S.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in 95 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

