Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to Accelerate Green Container Shipping

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Clean Hydrogen, a global integrated clean hydrogen, ammonia and methanol producer, and Kuehne+Nagel, the world's largest sea logistics provider, are joining forces to decarbonize the maritime logistics sector by offering green container transport. The two companies envision the expansion of Kuehne+Nagel's offer of green fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia and methanol.

The first vessels with engines that can run on these fuel alternatives are in production and expected to hit the waters in 2024. In the early days of such first generation fossil-free engines, the sourcing of these fuels will present a challenge. Through this partnership, both companies want to help scale fossil-free shipping early on. While Aker Clean Hydrogen will secure access to green fuels, Kuehne+Nagel handles the booking of contracts for environmentally friendly containers in cooperation with their carrier partners.

Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel are already in advanced discussions with container ship owners who share the ambition of fossil-free shipping and who want to convert to hydrogen, ammonia and methanol engines. Through partnerships with these carriers, Kuehne+Nagel's customers will in the future be able to purchase the appropriate amount of green fuels for their cargo via the Mass-Balance-Concept and instantly avoid CO2 emissions in their supply chains.

"The Mass-Balance-Concept is crucial in the transition towards replacing fossil fuels with green fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia," said Arne Faaberg, Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Norway. "This partnership with Aker Clean Hydrogen contributes to our commitment to a low-carbon business model. Together with them and our carrier partners we will be able to provide certified green container shipment".

"Shipping accounts for approximately 3 percent of the world's total emissions. With Kuehne+Nagel's Mass-Balance-Concept and green fuel from our planned hydrogen, ammonia and methanol projects around the world, we are well placed in the transition towards a more sustainable future for global shipping," said Knut Nyborg, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Clean Hydrogen.

