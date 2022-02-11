Prospera Advances Operations in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching operations in Georgia in Fall 2021, economic development, nonprofit organization Prospera has made strides to better assist local Hispanic entrepreneurs year-round:

Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera) (PRNewswire)

Individual consulting services for clients are available both in person and virtually.

The first in-person business training is scheduled for this month.

A second local office has been established to serve the community.

Bank of America has made a generous contribution to support local entrepreneurial services.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Prospera will host its first local business startup seminar at 3 p.m., presented in person and in Spanish. Designed for Hispanic entrepreneurs in initial business stages or planning to start a new business, the seminar will provide an orientation and resources for new entrepreneurs, covering topics such as legal and tax structure, licenses and permits, government regulations and financing options.

All Prospera services—including individual consulting, training, and access to capital—are offered to clients at no charge, thanks to funds raised from private and public funders. In addition to local government funders, Prospera recently received a grant from Bank of America to help fund Prospera's mission in the region.

Bank of America awarded Prospera $50,000 to help disadvantaged Latino small business owners start, sustain, or grow their business, thereby driving economic mobility and opportunity in Metro Atlanta. "Prospera's work to support minority led businesses is inspiring," said Al McRae, President, Bank of America Atlanta. "Bank of America's partnership with them is part of our commitment to sustainable economic growth and opportunity in Atlanta."

Prospera now counts on two local offices in the Atlanta metro area: the first at 705 Town Blvd, Suite R430, Brookhaven, GA 30319, and the second at 2750 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30324. Individuals who wish to receive Prospera's assistance for their businesses or new startup ideas can call (678) 904-0944 or email ContactGA@prosperausa.org.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, or grow their businesses. In the last five years, Prospera facilitated over $61 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently offers services in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org or call (678) 904-0944.

Media Contacts:

Maria Yabrudy, 407-412-3303, myabrudy@prosperausa.org

Anibal Torres, 404-882-3896, atorres@prosperausa.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prospera