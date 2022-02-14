BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCE

The brand also brings additional models to North America and launches youth models in Europe*

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Lynx brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) snowmobiles is taking the deep snow riding experience to a new level of agility, power and control with the introduction of the Shredder deep snow models. The Shredder features the new Radien2 platform and comes with the option of the industry's most powerful 2-stroke turbocharged engine, as well as an optional large display that provides a connected experience. In North America, Lynx is also bolstering its offering with two additional crossover models, the Xterrain RE and Xterrain Brutal. In Europe*, Lynx is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the legendary GLX 5900 model by introducing the Commander GLX 5900 model, and welcoming the next generation of riders with the new Rave youth snowmobiles.

The Lynx family of full-size snowmobiles (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Introduction of Shredder Models Built on New Radien2 platform

The Lynx Radien2 platform allows Shredder models to lose as much as 35 lbs or 16 kg over the models they replace. The platform also brings 3440 lumen of LED headlights into play and a much slimmer, compact hood and side panel profile that really performs in deep snow and tight terrain.

"Our 2023 Lynx lineup is bursting with innovations that raise the performance for deep snow riders, giving them the power and connected experience they need to rule the backcountry," said Pascal Vincent, Director, Global Product Strategy, Snowmobiles. "Not only are the Shredder models equipped with the new Radien2 platform for optimal handling, they are also available with the brand-new Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R option, a first for Lynx snowmobiles."

Only three years after introducing the world's first production turbocharged 2-stroke, BRP ups the game by debuting the new Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R, the most powerful 2-stroke turbo engine in the industry, at 180 horsepower. The proven track record of the 850 E-TEC in both turbo and non-turbo versions provides riders with the confidence they will get turn-key ease of use and outstanding performance in all conditions, at all altitudes.

Riders choosing the new Shredder also have the option of adding an all-new 10.25" Color Touch Screen Display that takes connectivity to the next level. The new display features a sleek design and state-of-the-art technology including both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity and over-the-air software updates. The simple, predictable and consistent interface with touchscreen and hand controls exemplifies ease-of-use for riders. The built-in BRP Connect system enables quick connection to smart phones and communication systems so riders can enjoy music, talk with each other, see navigation on screen with the BRP Go! app, and much more.

Additional Lynx Snowmobile Models Introduced to North America

The offering of Lynx snowmobiles available in North America expands with two Xterrain models for 2023, the RE and the Brutal that exemplify the Scandinavian go anywhere attitude. The RE takes the crossover segment to new levels of high performance with massive KYB Shocks, PPS3 rear suspension and engine choices of 2-stroke Rotax 850 E-TEC or 4-stroke 900 ACE Turbo R. The Brutal steps in with a 20-inch-wide track and the lightest weight in its category that makes it virtually unstoppable no matter the terrain.

Limited Anniversary Edition and New Youth Models in Europe*

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary GLX 5900 model that revolutionized the wide track category in 1983. To celebrate this milestone, Lynx is introducing the Commander GLX 5900 limited edition model, that is only available in Europe*, and for pre-order in Spring 2022 only.

The 2023 Lynx lineup also debuts the new Rave 120 and Rave 200 for kids and young riders, so that everyone in the family can embark on a Lynx snowmobile adventure. These smaller sleds will be available for the next generation of European* Lynx riders.

For more information on the entire 2023 Lynx model lineup, including vehicle specs and technical information, visit www.brplynx.com.

*Models may not be available in all European countries. Customers should contact their local dealership for availability.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The Lynx Xterrain RE (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.