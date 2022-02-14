Game Changing Drawing Technology Used to Create NFL Season Recap

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Super Bowl, the NFL released its season recap presented as an interactive drawing created by UK-based artist Greg Edwards using Mental Canvas' groundbreaking drawing platform. Greg's illustration transports the viewer on a fantasy ride through the entire season, the playoffs, and climaxes at Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL commissioned Greg after seeing his Mental Canvas experiments posted on social media including this scene that went viral on several platforms (5.7M views on TikTok alone). They sought to summarize this season's unforgettable storylines as an original work of art that could be shared across their social media channels. Artwork drawn in Mental Canvas uniquely immerses the viewer within an interactive spatial drawing.

Greg started using Mental Canvas this summer when the company released a promotional version of their system and launched a global challenge inviting creatives to reimagine drawing using their software. The response was astounding, and eventually led the NFL to discover an English artist whose idea of football was closer to Premier League than Superbowl.

Greg is an art director at Urban Scale Interventions, a small creative studio in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Greg spends most of his time working with teams to dream up ambitious, inspiring concepts to improve cities, explore placemaking and develop tourism, among other things. When he learned about Mental Canvas through a colleague who was already following the Challenge, he became enthralled with using it as a new means of storytelling – "to explore my 2D illustrations in a 3D space."

"I used Mental Canvas to create an illustration where you have near infinite levels to sketch/paint on. I've only begun to explore its capabilities, but I'm loving it as a design tool! This really does take storytelling to another level."

"We're thrilled that the NFL is using Mental Canvas to relive this season's drama in such a unique way. What Greg created is a single 'drawing' that allows the viewer to enter, travel through and revisit the most memorable moments in countless different ways," said Julie Dorsey, Yale Computer Science Professor and the founder of Mental Canvas. "Mental Canvas' software platform expands the possibilities of what a drawing can be."

Greg has already received interest in marketing his scene as an NFT.

Tour the interactive scene for yourself on any web-enabled device: https://mentalcanvas.com/nfl

About Mental Canvas

Mental Canvas, Inc . is a software technology company whose mission is to enhance visual communication by elevating the medium of drawing -- its conception, creation and consumption. From advertisements to conceptual sketches to movie storyboards, people use Mental Canvas to explore ideas, communicate concepts, design products and tell stories. Mental Canvas' spatial drawings are a rich new interactive media type, which can be consumed across all web-enabled devices. Mental Canvas is backed by EQT Ventures, HearstLab, M12 - Microsoft's Venture Fund, SVB Financial Group and, in 2018, was the winner of M12's inaugural, international Female Founders Competition.

Mental Canvas (PRNewsfoto/Mental Canvas) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mental Canvas