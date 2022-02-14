Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donates $333,000 to World Food Program USA To Help Nourish Those In Need Donation Completes a $1 Million Pledge to the World Food Program USA to Help Eradicate Hunger

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global nonprofit foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of children and families around the world, announced today it has allocated $333,000 to the World Food Program USA to assist with disaster relief from Typhoon Odette in the Philippines. The grant will support the U.N. World Food Programme—the largest humanitarian organization combating global hunger—in distributing food to the Dinagat Islands, with a goal of reaching 5,400 families.

(PRNewsfoto/Herbalife Nutrition Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"A disaster can impact any community at any time, leaving many without access to food and clean water, and as a global nutrition foundation committed to eradicating hunger, we feel a responsibility to help alleviate food insecurity during these critical moments," said Alan Hoffman, President of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

Over eight million people have been affected by Typhoon Odette and, in some regions, 80% of the total population has been severely impacted. When the typhoon hit in December, Herbalife Nutrition Foundation activated a month-long campaign through disaster relief partner, the Red Cross Philippines, to help the victims in urgent need of food, clothing, clean water and blankets.

"Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation have been committed partners helping us feed and sustain those most in need around the world," said Gabriella Morris, Chief Philanthropy Officer for World Food Program USA. "This donation will help us provide critical food assistance to thousands of vulnerable families impacted by the typhoon and help them to build resilience and capacity to withstand future shocks."

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation has been committed to helping alleviate food shortages for more than 17 years. In 2021 alone, the Foundation donated more than $5 Million to help support more than 167 organizations around the world end global hunger, including Asociación Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos (BAMX), SOS Children's Villages of Europe, Africa and India, and A Place Called Home (APCH)in the United States.

HNF's work complements Herbalife Nutrition's Nutrition for Zero Hunger campaign, a global initiative aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end global hunger by 2030.

To learn more about how the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation is improving lives around the world, visit, www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global 501c)(3) nonprofit foundation, has been devoted to improving lives of children and families around the world. HNF supports community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities and aid to organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. For more information about HNF and how you can support the programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

About the World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses, and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history .

