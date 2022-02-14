PHX MINERALS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Royalty production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 23% to 1,225 Mmcfe from 998 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 and total production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 decreased 4% to 2,128 Mmcfe from 2,212 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

Net income in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million , or $0.20 per share, as compared to net loss of ($0.6) million , or ($0.03) per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and net loss of ($3.8) million , or ($0.14) per share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $4.4 million from $2.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and increased from $4.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

Total debt was increased to $20.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 , in order to fund an acquisition of developed minerals targeting the Haynesville , a 14% increase from $17.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021 . The borrowing base increased to $32.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 , a 16% increase from $27.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021 .

Total debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.16x at Dec. 31, 2021 .

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022 , closed on the acquisition of 2,151 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana for approximately $13.8 million in cash and 1.5 million shares of PHX common stock.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "As we move into PHX's fiscal year 2022, you will note our first quarter 2022 results clearly demonstrate the traction we continue to gain from our mineral acquisition strategy, with royalty volumes increasing and working interest volumes declining. This is a direct result of our previously announced mineral acquisitions and the sale of legacy working interest properties, on which we closed last October and November. This is a methodical process that involves divesting mature non-operated working interest properties and redeploying the cash proceeds into acquiring minerals in our core basins, the SCOOP and Haynesville, with high rock quality attributes and active drilling under reputable and credit worthy operators. These mineral acquisitions provide immediate royalty volumes and cash flow along with an inventory of drilling locations that, as these locations are developed in the near future, will contribute additional growing royalty volumes and cash flow. I would also like to point out that the non-producing locations we have purchased over the last two years are being converted to producing wells at a faster pace than we expected during our underwriting process, which validates our strategy.

"This buy and sell high grading process generates a dynamic of declining working interest volumes, with no capital allocated to the working interest assets to increase production and slowly divesting of lower valued mature working interest properties, while materially growing our royalty volumes through the acquisition process. This dynamic is dramatically highlighted when you consider year-over-year royalty volumes have grown by over 60% and non-operated working interest volumes have declined year-over-year by 33%. We project that royalty volumes will represent more than 75% of overall corporate volumes by the end of fiscal year 2024 as our inventory of undrilled locations are developed. This will drive better margins, decrease lease operating expense, grow cash flow and generate an attractive return on capital employed.

"You see this materializing in the first quarter 2022 with impressive reported net income and earnings per share. You will see our financial results only improve from here as our low value hedges roll off and royalty volumes continue to increase in the coming quarters.

"We have a great partner in Independent Bank, who understands our strategy and has demonstrated their willingness to grow with us, a strong balance sheet and more than ample deal flow in which to allocate our free cash flow. We are confident that the almost $50.0 million of mineral acquisitions we have closed over the last two years will continue to bear fruit in the coming quarters, which will help achieve our ultimate goal of building shareholder value."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



First Quarter Ended



First Quarter Ended



Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Mcfe Sold

2,128,248





2,074,334

Average Sales Price per Mcfe $ 6.43



$ 3.10

Gas Mcf Sold

1,574,265





1,475,456

Average Sales Price per Mcf $ 5.52



$ 2.34

Oil Barrels Sold

48,074





58,675

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 74.39



$ 39.90

NGL Barrels Sold

44,256





41,138

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 32.11



$ 15.20



Total Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021



1,574,265





48,074





44,256





2,128,248

9/30/2021



1,609,101





54,043





46,369





2,211,570

6/30/2021



1,879,343





55,492





46,753





2,492,813

3/31/2021



1,735,820





56,269





37,228





2,296,802

12/31/2020



1,475,456





58,675





41,138





2,074,334



Royalty Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021



949,523





25,996





19,953





1,225,220

9/30/2021



705,397





29,442





19,364





998,230

6/30/2021



908,471





31,095





18,255





1,204,571

3/31/2021



924,969





31,768





19,088





1,230,105

12/31/2020



487,925





27,840





14,948





744,653



Working Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021



624,742





22,078





24,303





903,028

9/30/2021



903,704





24,601





27,005





1,213,340

6/30/2021



970,872





24,397





28,498





1,288,242

3/31/2021



810,851





24,501





18,140





1,066,697

12/31/2020



987,531





30,835





26,190





1,329,681



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





First Quarter Ended



First Quarter Ended





Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Working Interest Sales

$ 5,966,645



$ 3,907,524

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 7,720,519



$ 2,517,455

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 13,687,164



$ 6,424,979



















Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 78,915



$ 1,433

Total Revenue

$ 16,602,247



$ 6,172,376



















LOE per Mcfe

$ 0.59



$ 0.48

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.57



$ 0.62

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.32



$ 0.13

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.98



$ 0.83

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.08



$ 0.15

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.74



$ 1.09

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.28



$ 3.30



















Net Income (Loss)

$ 6,682,249



$ (596,720)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 4,416,105



$ 2,915,206



















Cash Flow from Operations

$ 8,637,990



$ 471,381

CapEx - Drilling & Completing

$ 192,677



$ 128,083

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 11,643,827



$ 7,869,746



















Borrowing Base

$ 32,000,000



$ 30,000,000

Debt

$ 20,000,000



$ 27,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)



1.16





2.93



FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The Company recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($596,720), or ($0.03) per share, in the first quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and an increase in non-cash gain on derivative contracts, partially offset by a loss on asset sales.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,262,185, or 113%, for the first quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 136%, 86% and 111%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 7% and 8%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in oil volumes of 18%.

The royalty production volumes increase during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, resulted from acquisition wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Eagle Ford Shale and divestiture of low-value legacy working interest in Oklahoma.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $2,836,168 in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to a net loss of ($254,036) in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Net gain on derivative contracts excludes $2,688,091 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices.

The 1% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, relative to the first fiscal 2021 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $676,889, or 30%, in the first fiscal 2022 quarter to $0.74 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.09 per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $735,649 was a result of a $0.35 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $58,760 resulting from production increasing 3% in the first fiscal 2022 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to the first fiscal 2021 quarter.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company converted 68 gross (0.19 net) wells to producing status and had 54 gross (0.25 net) wells in progress added across its mineral position.

At Jan. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 65 gross wells (0.42 net wells) in progress across its mineral positions and 18 gross active permitted wells. As of Jan. 31, 2022, there were 20 rigs operating on the Company's acreage and 92 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of 1/31/22:































































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



30





7





1





3





-





23





1





65

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



0.02





0.04





0.00





0.03





-





0.33





-





0.42

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:



10





3





2





2





-





-





1





18



































































As of 1/31/22:































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



9





4





-





1





-





4





2





20

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



20





20





11





1





-





27





13





92



Leasing Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company leased 175 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $546 and an average royalty of 22%.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 12/31/21:































































Net Mineral Acres Leased



80





1





-





-





-





-





94





175

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre

$ 1,046



$ 2,500





-





-





-





-



$ 333



$ 546

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

24%



20%





-



-





-





-



20%



22%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022, the Company purchased 2,151 net royalty acres for $13,788,632 and 1,519,481 shares of PHX common stock and sold 7,201 of predominantly undeveloped and unleased net mineral acres for $2,088,856.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

For the period ended 1/31/22:(1)































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased



451





-





-





-





-





966





-





1,417

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



558





-





-





-





-





1,593





-





2,151

Price per Net Royalty Acre

$ 7,031





-





-





-





-



$ 9,129





-



$ 8,585

Net Mineral Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





7,201





7,201

Net Royalty Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





7,701





7,701

Price per Net Royalty Acre



-





-





-





-





-





-



$ 271



$ 271



(1) First quarter 2022 through Jan. 31 2022.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company sold 708 gross working interest wells (17.27 net wells).

For the Period Ended

Proceeds ($)



P&A Liability (Net Value $)



Gross Wells



Net Wells

Dec. 31, 2021

$ 4,625,000



$ 691,225





708





17.27





































FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results at 11:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 15, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13726336.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



2021



2020

Revenues:



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 13,687,164



$ 6,424,979

Lease bonuses and rental income

78,915





1,433

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

2,836,168





(254,036)





16,602,247





6,172,376

Costs and expenses:













Lease operating expenses

1,256,011





1,004,412

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,213,604





1,280,965

Production taxes

678,947





276,026

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,583,760





2,260,649

Provision for impairment

5,585





-

Interest expense

176,719





301,898

General and administrative

2,095,557





1,731,097

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

2,147,815





(16,951)

Total costs and expenses

9,157,998





6,838,096

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

7,444,249





(665,720)

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

762,000





(69,000)

















Net income (loss) $ 6,682,249



$ (596,720)

















































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.20



$ (0.03)

















Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:













Common shares

32,895,631





22,378,146

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

232,091





178,090





33,127,722





22,556,236

















Dividends declared per share of













common stock and paid in period $ 0.01



$ 0.01

















Dividends declared per share of













common stock and to be paid in quarter ended March 31 $ 0.015



$ 0.01



















Balance Sheets



Dec. 31, 2021



Sept. 30, 2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,559,350



$ 2,438,511

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

8,020,067





6,428,982

allowance for uncollectable accounts)













Refundable income taxes

-





2,413,942

Other

1,333,279





942,082

Total current assets

10,912,696





12,223,517

















Properties and equipment at cost, based on













successful efforts accounting:













Producing natural gas and oil properties

249,861,777





319,984,874

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

54,960,073





40,466,098

Other

883,310





794,179





305,705,160





361,245,151

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(195,971,382)





(257,643,661)

Net properties and equipment

109,733,778





103,601,490

















Operating lease right-of-use assets

585,888





607,414

Other, net

570,072





578,593

Total assets $ 121,802,434



$ 117,011,014

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 612,387



$ 772,717

Derivative contracts, net

6,413,308





12,087,988

Income taxes payable

499,939





334,050

Current portion of operating lease liability

133,614





132,287

Accrued liabilities and other

2,047,437





1,809,337

Total current liabilities

9,706,685





15,136,379

















Long-term debt

20,000,000





17,500,000

Deferred income taxes, net

709,906





343,906

Asset retirement obligations

2,157,289





2,836,172

Derivative contracts, net

132,569





1,696,479

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

755,433





789,339

















Total liabilities

33,461,882





38,302,275

















Stockholders' equity:













Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500













shares authorized and 34,405,287 issued at Dec. 31, 2021;













36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 issued at Sept. 30, 2021

573,192





545,956

Capital in excess of par value

36,741,266





33,213,645

Deferred directors' compensation

1,835,721





1,768,151

Retained earnings

54,798,980





48,966,420





93,949,159





84,494,172

Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at Dec. 31,













2021, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021

(5,608,607)





(5,785,433)

Total stockholders' equity

88,340,552





78,708,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 121,802,434



$ 117,011,014



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



2021



2020

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 6,682,249



$ (596,720)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided













by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,583,760





2,260,649

Impairment of producing properties

5,585





-

Provision for deferred income taxes

366,000





(69,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(78,922)





(232)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

95,039





232

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

2,163,359





(30,862)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

67,570





44,527

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(2,836,168)





254,036

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

-





613,314

Restricted stock awards

255,844





122,978

Other

37,138





14,387

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(1,591,085)





(813,167)

Other current assets

(325,780)





(676,620)

Accounts payable

(95,649)





(398,556)

Income taxes receivable

2,413,942





(12,545)

Other non-current assets

10,253





30,958

Income taxes payable

165,889





-

Accrued liabilities

(281,034)





(271,998)

Total adjustments

1,955,741





1,068,101

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,637,990





471,381

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures

(192,677)





(128,083)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(11,643,827)





(7,869,746)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

4,586,492





-

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(7,250,012)





(7,997,829)

















Financing Activities













Borrowings under credit facility

4,000,000





-

Payments of loan principal

(1,500,000)





(1,750,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

(32,507)





(24,242)

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(4,402,422)





-

Payments of dividends

(332,210)





(225,887)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(2,267,139)





(2,000,129)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(879,161)





(9,526,577)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,438,511





10,690,395

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,559,350



$ 1,163,818

















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





























Dividends declared and unpaid $ 517,479



$ 229,049

































Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 15,183,829



$ 7,986,350

Equity offering used for acquisitions

(3,510,001)





(250,000)

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties













and equipment additions

162,676





261,479

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 11,836,504



$ 7,997,829



Derivative Contracts as of Jan. 31, 2022

























Collar Average



Collar Average

Fiscal Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas



610,000











$ 3.50



$ 4.19

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas



2,818,000



$ 2.94

















2023

Natural Gas



500,000











$ 3.32



$ 4.54

2023

Natural Gas



1,980,000



$ 3.22

















2024

Natural Gas



60,000











$ 3.00



$ 4.70

2024

Natural Gas



360,000



$ 3.40























































Remaining 2022

Crude Oil



113,000



$ 44.25

















2023

Crude Oil



50,390



$ 55.20

















2024

Crude Oil



6,890



$ 68.42



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense is defined as adjusted EBITDA. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



First Quarter Ended



First Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020



Sept. 30, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 6,682,249



$ (596,720)



$ (3,764,200)

Plus:





















Income tax expense





















(benefit)

762,000





(69,000)





450,949

Interest expense

176,719





301,898





204,925

DD&A

1,583,760





2,260,649





1,569,631

Impairment

5,585





-





4,620

Less:





















Unrealized gains (losses)





















on derivatives

4,550,459





(867,350)





3,124,035

Gains (losses) on asset sales

(2,120,927)





16,476





247,543

Plus:





















Cash receipts from (payments on)





















off-market derivative contracts(1)

(2,688,091)





-





8,800,000

Restricted stock and deferred





















director's expense

323,415





167,505





325,567

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,416,105



$ 2,915,206



$ 4,219,914

























(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the statement of

operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no effect on the statement of

operations.



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ 1,061,732



$ (26,440,871)

Plus:













Income tax expense (benefit)

179,949





(8,612,000)

Interest expense

869,948





1,218,021

DD&A

7,068,915





10,618,731

Impairment

56,060





29,904,528

Less:













Unrealized gains (losses)













on derivatives

1,141,029





(2,349,474)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

(1,824,556)





716,910

Plus:













Cash receipts from (payments on)













off-market derivative contracts(1)

6,111,909





-

Restricted stock and deferred













director's expense

1,191,576





902,248

Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,223,616



$ 9,223,221

















Debt $ 20,000,000



$ 27,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

1.16





2.93

















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the

statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no

effect on the statement of operations.



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

