USPS Issues New Stamps for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Stamps Highlight San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts and Utah's Monument Valley

SAN FRANCISCO and MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has issued new stamps to allow customers to easily mail Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail envelopes at the 2022 rate.

The U.S. Postal Service has issued new stamps to allow customers to easily mail Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail envelopes at the 2022 rate. (PRNewswire)

The Palace of Fine Arts stamp for Priority Mail Express envelopes was released in San Francisco and the Monument Valley stamp for Priority Mail envelopes was released in Monument Valley, UT. Both stamps were released without a first-day-of-issue ceremony.

Palace of Fine Arts Priority Mail Express Stamp

An eye-catching sight in the Marina District of San Francisco, the Palace of Fine Arts has long been a source of pride for residents and an attraction for visitors from around the world. With this Priority Mail Express stamp, the Postal Service celebrates this iconic architectural landmark.

The stamp art shows the rotunda and part of the colonnades of the Palace of Fine Arts, with a small lagoon in the foreground. Artist Dan Cosgrove created the digital illustration based on a photograph of the Palace of Fine Arts looking west across the lagoon. The stamp is denominated at $26.95, the current price of a flat-rate Priority Mail Express envelope.

Monument Valley Priority Mail Stamp

With this Priority Mail stamp, the Postal Service celebrates Monument Valley, an iconic landscape of the American West.

Reminiscent of a vintage travel poster, this stamp features artwork that emphasizes the vast stone formations of Monument Valley while highlighting the vivid colors of the sky, the earth and the area's distinctive plant life. Artist Dan Cosgrove created the digital illustration for the stamp based on photographs of Monument Valley, including a view facing northwest at sunrise. The stamp is denominated at $8.95, the current price of a flat-rate Priority Mail envelope.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information for ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

202-268-2380

jim.mckean@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service