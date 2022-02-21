The agency to lay a new foundation in Ypsilanti, just outside Ann Arbor, to increase support to its clientele in the region

Boise's Front Runner Films Expands Operations to Michigan The agency to lay a new foundation in Ypsilanti, just outside Ann Arbor, to increase support to its clientele in the region

BOISE, Idaho and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the award-winning Boise-based video production agency Front Runner Films announces its expansion of operations to Michigan. The strategic move aims to increase support for existing clients in the United States Midwest and East Coast. Front Runner now has three operating hubs: Boise, Los Angeles, and Ypsilanti.

Founded by L.A. native Tyler Nimmons and kickstarted by CapStone Holdings, Inc. in 2016, Front Runner began working out of L.A. and Boise, specializing in corporate video storytelling. The agency has produced projects for companies and organizations globally and offers a full suite of video services. In recent years, Front Runner has successfully established new projects further east of Boise, particularly in Michigan, with over 20 total projects in the Detroit and Ann Arbor area alone. Some clients include Center Rock Capital Partners, MNP Corporation, Pro-Tech Group, and The United Green. Front Runner has also built a robust portfolio in higher education through its work with the Eastern Michigan University alumni-led group GameAbove and the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

"Stories aren't bound by place. Stories move, grow and change. Our story is no different. We have roots on the West Coast; now we're bringing our vision and production style to Michigan," said CEO Nimmons. "We have ongoing commitments with several clients in the region and more projects developing regularly. It was important for us to find ways to improve our project delivery across the country while reducing costs for our clients."

Front Runner is also working on large-scale productions. The agency recently announced their collaboration with Mandalay Sports Media (MSM), the production company behind ESPN's The Last Dance, on a documentary depicting the life and success of one of the NBA's greatest players of all time and Hall of Famer, George "Iceman" Gervin. "Detroit is a huge part of George's childhood. When it was time for production to head there, our team was able to support Mandalay on the ground," said Nimmons. "To be able to do that speaks to our comfort and experience of working in the area." The untitled project is directed by Emmy-nominated producer, director, and artist One9 (Nas: Time is Illmatic, LA Burning), produced by MSM's Mason Gordon, and Mike Tollin will executive produce. The release date is unannounced.

Front Runner is the recipient of over 30 awards, including a first-place Idaho Advertising Federation Rockies Award for Ballet Idaho's 'The Divine Dissatisfaction' promotional video. The most recent award came in 2021, winning a Gold Telly Award for the GameAbove Capital promotional video . The agency also won a 2021 Silver Telly Award for its animation work with ADP WorkMarket.

Other examples of Front Runner's work:

To view a complete list of Front Runner's work or inquire about video needs, visit frontrunnerfilmsllc.com.

About Front Runner Films

Front Runner Films is an award-winning multi-video production and marketing agency specializing in producing visually impactful and rich content. Starting in 2016 in Los Angeles, California, Front Runner has worked on video projects of all types, including corporate, television, digital & social, and short documentaries. Front Runner is part of GameAbove Entertainment, a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company. frontrunnerfilmsllc.com

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. capstoneholdingsinc.com

Front Runner Films (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Front Runner Films