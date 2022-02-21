GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

Wedge Roofing Introduces Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to San Francisco Bay Area GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedge Roofing, one of Northern California's leading roofing companies, is the first in the North Bay to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Marin County, Sonoma County, San Francisco and Napa.

"California is already a leader in clean energy and solar roofs consistently deliver on the energy we need," said Gary Harvey, general manager at Wedge Roofing. "Timberline Solar from GAF Energy propels homeowners — and the state — forward on the momentum already building in California as residents reap the benefits of harnessing solar power."

"Rooftop solar means local jobs," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "Wedge Roofing knows that this work puts money directly into California's economy, homeowners' and employees' pockets that go out and spend that money in various other ways. Solar energy generation is a win for individual homeowners and entire communities."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.wedgeroofing.com .

About Wedge Roofing

Wedge Roofing is a multiple-award-winning San Francisco Bay Area contractor whose four decades of demonstrated expertise, renowned customer service, and ethical business practices have established their reputation as one of the best roofing companies nationwide, and the only local roofing contractor to earn the industry's most prestigious accreditations and awards.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

