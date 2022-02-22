OnDeck Recognized as a Best Small Business Loan of 2022 by Forbes Advisor The small business lender topped the Best Short Term Loans category with 4.5 stars

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck, a part of Enova International, has been selected as a Best Small Business Loan in 2022 by Forbes Advisor, a trusted destination for money and business news, reviews and a product marketplace. The small business lender received 4.5 stars in the category Short Term Loans. Forbes Advisor selected OnDeck amongst 15 lenders based on 16 data points: loan cost, loan details, customer experience, eligibility and accessibility, and application process.

OnDeck was recognized as the best short term lender for its variety of business lending products and same day funding. Small businesses can apply in ten minutes from the comfort of their home or office with a team of loan advisors to help determine the best fit.

OnDeck, America's largest online small business lender, has nearly 15 years of experience providing small businesses with over $14 billion in online financing that meets the individualized needs of each business. Forbes Advisor provides consumers with financial advice and objective coverage on financial topics.

"OnDeck is proud to be recognized as a Best Small Business Loan by Forbes Advisor," said Jim Granat, senior vice president at Enova and co-head of OnDeck. "Our fast and easy application process helps customers achieve success on their own terms. Small businesses trust Forbes Advisor's expertise and turn to them for honest, transparent advice. We believe providing our customers with personal support through every step of the application and funding process is a necessity and what differentiates OnDeck from other lenders."

More information on OnDeck's small business financing options can be found at OnDeck.com . The Forbes Advisor Best Small Business Loans list can be accessed at ForbesAdvisor.com .

About OnDeck

OnDeck®, a brand of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided over $14 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 4.8 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

About Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. For more information about Forbes Advisor, visit www.forbesadvisor.com .

