AOTMP® Insights to focus on the stories of women in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry

AOTMP® Announces Women in Technology Focus in June Industry Publication AOTMP® Insights to focus on the stories of women in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The editorial team at AOTMP® announced today its special diversity, equity, and inclusion edition of AOTMP® Insights focused on recognizing women in technology. Women have pioneered incredible feats by exploring their imaginations, tinkering with ideas, testing their limits, and both succeeding and failing and AOTMP® will share those stories in June.

AOTMP logo (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP) (PRNewswire)

AOTMP® Insights to focus on the stories of women in the telecom, mobility and IT management industry in June issue.

The issue will publish on June 10 and online submissions are now being accepted through May 1. Profiles will spotlight seven categories of women: technology leaders, technology professionals, next generation professionals, cybersecurity professionals, educators and volunteers, entrepreneurs, and DEI advocates. Those showcased will share their thoughts on careers, professional interests, the value of mentorship, perspectives on gender diversity, and how to bring about meaningful change.

"Gender diversity is an essential factor in the evolution of the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry and AOTMP® is honored to utilize its platform to feature the voices of women in technology to inspire and support positive change." says Timothy C. Colwell, Executive Vice President and leader of the content and editorial teams.

AOTMP® remains committed to driving our industry forward on this important social issue. It premiered the first women in technology feature the June 2021 Issue, and profiled 22 outstanding women with incredible personal journey and professional experience stories.

About AOTMP® Insights

AOTMP® Insights is the official industry publication of the Association of Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Professionals. Distributed to over 80,000 technology management professionals across the globe on the 10th of each month, it delivers 50-70 pages of best practices, case studies, interviews, profiles, and thought leadership perspectives that explore financial, operational, technical, legal, regulatory, and business impact topics. Learn more or subscribe at AOTMP® Insights.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AOTMP