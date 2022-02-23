Ivy-League Negotiation Expert Christine McKay to Speak at the White Label Expo in London Venn Negotiation CEO offers keynote to improve negotiations in business and in life

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine McKay, ivy league negotiation expert, corporate speaker/trainer, author, and CEO of Venn Negotiation, a full-service negotiation and education agency, announced today she will speak on the main stage at the White Label Expo taking place March 2nd and 3rd at ExCel London.

Ivy league negotiation strategist, Christine McKay, founder of Venn Negotiation, shows entrepreneurs and business executives how to elevate their negotiation skills to get more of what they want. Next Keynote: White Label Expo in London March 2, noon on the main stage. (PRNewsfoto/Venn Negotiation) (PRNewswire)

White Label Expo features 500 exhibitors, 200 speakers, and 7000 visitors who come to discover the most trending and innovative products and services to grow their businesses and product lines.

"Negotiation is part of every aspect of life and a key part of business where nearly every conversation is a negotiation of some sort," says McKay. "At the White Label Expo, I will show business owners how to get more value out of every negotiation and show them where they're leaving value on the table that they never even knew existed." The result of McKay's education is typically more satisfaction with every negotiation – from all parties – which elevates the relationship between counterparts and makes business better.

McKay's presentation, Negotiate your Best Life- Discover How to Negotiate for everything you want in your Life, will take place at Noon Wednesday, March 2 on the Main Stage.

McKay offers keynotes to companies and organizations of all sizes who want to better understand negotiation and elevate their skills to get better and more consistent outcomes from every relationship, whether in sales, procurement, or between colleagues, clients, vendors, or personal.

To book McKay or to learn more, text WhyNotAsk to 26768 or visit vennnegotiation.com.

About Christine McKay

CEO and Founder of Venn Negotiation, Christine McKay is a business negotiation strategist, international speaker, host of Why Not Ask? podcast, and author of the Amazon Best Seller, Why Not Ask? A Conversation about Getting More. Intent on changing the way business approaches negotiation, McKay empowers entrepreneurs and business executives to ask for more of what they want and shows them how to get it. Born and raised in rural Montana, McKay worked her way out of poverty to earn a master's degree from Harvard Business School and has now negotiated with nearly half of the Fortune 500, along with hundreds of small and mid-sized companies across 53 countries. Visit vennnegotiation.com.

Elevate your negotiation skills (PRNewsfoto/Venn Negotiation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venn Negotiation