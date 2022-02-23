Tenneco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full year 2021 results include:

Total revenue of $18.0 billion , up 17% year-over-year. Full year value-add revenue was $13.7 billion , up 12% excluding favorable currency impact of $239 million . Tenneco's full-year revenue performance outpaced industry light vehicle production, which was up 3% year-over-year.

Net income of $35 million , or $0.42 per diluted share, in 2021, versus a loss of $1,521 million in 2020. Full-year 2021 adjusted net income was $164 million , or $1.97 per diluted share, versus a loss of $36 million or ($0.44) per diluted share in 2020.

EBIT (1) was $556 million versus a loss of ($724) million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $1,273 million , compared with $1,045 million in 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $233 million . Tenneco generated free cash flow for debt service (3) of $320 million during 2021. Higher earnings and lower debt net of cash balances resulted in a 1.0x improvement in the Company's net leverage ratio (4) compared to December 31, 2020 .

The company had significant liquidity of $2.3 billion at year end, consisting of $865 million in cash and $1.4 billion of available revolving credit facility.

"In a challenging market and inflationary environment, Tenneco stayed focused on driving operational improvement, disciplined cost control, and strong cash generation, which enabled a reduction in net debt and net leverage ratio improvement year-over-year," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco CEO. "Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate a powerful combination of geographic balance, diverse end markets served and Tenneco's commitment to design, manufacture and deliver industry-leading products to our customers."

Fourth-quarter 2021 results include:

Total revenue of $4.4 billion , down 6% year-over-year. Fourth quarter value-add revenue was $3.3 billion , down 7% excluding negative currency impact of $35 million . Tenneco's fourth-quarter revenue performance outpaced industry light vehicle production, which was down 10% year-over-year.

Net loss of $35 million in 2021, versus net income of $167 million in 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net loss of $10 million , versus adjusted net income of $138 million last year.

EBIT (1) was $100 million , compared with EBIT of $260 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $250 million , compared with adjusted EBITDA of $410 million a year ago.

Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was $258 million . Tenneco generated free cash flow for debt service(3) of $323 million during the quarter.

(1) EBIT: Earnings before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, and depreciation and amortization.

(3) Free Cash Flow for debt service: Cash flow from operations, plus the proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables less the amount of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and payments to noncontrolling interest partners, as well as various other amounts (change in debt net of total cash balances).

(4) Net leverage ratio: Ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests.

Cancellation of Q4 and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call

In a separate press release, Tenneco today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO). A copy of that press release is accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tenneco corporate website at https://investors.tenneco.com/. In light of the announced transaction with Apollo, Tenneco has cancelled the earnings conference call previously scheduled for February 24. In addition, the Company is not providing financial guidance for 2022 as a result of the pending transaction.

Attachment 1

Statements of Income (Loss) – 3 Months

Statements of Income (Loss) – 12 Months

Balance Sheets

Statements of Cash Flows – 3 Months

Statements of Cash Flows – 12 Months

Attachment 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 3

and 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 and 12 Months

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Debt Net of Total Cash/Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment, Original Equipment Service and Aftermarket Revenue – 3 and 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cash Measures – 3 and 12 Months

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020* Net sales and operating revenues:





Motorparts $ 709

$ 730 Performance Solutions 720

776 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 968

1,046 Clean Air - Substrate sales 1,083

1,071 Powertrain 909

1,027 Total net sales and operating revenues 4,389

4,650 Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,855

3,955 Selling, general, and administrative 253

231 Depreciation and amortization 146

158 Engineering, research, and development 69

74 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments 21

— Total costs and expenses 4,344

4,418 Other income (expense):





Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 3

(2) Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 10

21 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

2 Other income (expense), net 42

7

55

28 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 100

260 Interest expense (69)

(68) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 31

192 Income tax (expense) benefit (60)

(6) Net income (loss) (29)

186 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6

19 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc $ (35)

$ 167







Basic earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.42)

$ 2.04 Weighted average shares outstanding 82.4

81.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.42)

$ 2.03 Weighted average shares outstanding 82.4

81.9















* Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020* Net sales and operating revenues:





Motorparts $ 2,991

$ 2,725 Performance Solutions 2,908

2,502 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 3,844

3,366 Clean Air - Substrate sales 4,291

3,355 Powertrain 4,001

3,431 Total net sales and operating revenues 18,035

15,379 Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 15,665

13,402 Selling, general, and administrative 1,017

889 Depreciation and amortization 593

639 Engineering, research, and development 285

273 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments 69

622 Goodwill and intangible impairment charges —

383 Total costs and expenses 17,629

16,208 Other income (expense):





Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 13

18 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 57

47 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 8

2 Other income (expense), net 72

38

150

105 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 556

(724) Interest expense (274)

(277) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 282

(1,001) Income tax (expense) benefit (182)

(459) Net income (loss) 100

(1,460) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 65

61 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc $ 35

$ (1,521)







Basic earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43

$ (18.69) Weighted average shares outstanding 82.2

81.4 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42

$ (18.69) Weighted average shares outstanding 83.6

81.4















* Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in millions)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 859

$ 798

Restricted cash 6

5

Receivables, net 2,419 (a) 2,528 (a) Inventories 1,846

1,743

Prepayments and other current assets 683

619

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,872

3,057

Other noncurrent assets 2,937

3,102

Total assets $ 11,622

$ 11,852

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt $ 57

$ 162

Accounts payable 2,955

2,917

Accrued compensation and employee benefits 381

365

Accrued income taxes 71

54

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,227

1,188

Long-term debt 5,018 (b) 5,171 (b) Deferred income taxes 105

89

Pension and postretirement benefits 830

1,101

Deferred credits and other liabilities 491

546

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 91

78

Total Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit) 85

(119)

Noncontrolling interests 311

300

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 11,622

$ 11,852





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(a) Accounts receivable net of:







Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized $ 1,043

$ 956











(b) Long-term debt composed of:







Revolver Borrowings $ —

$ —

LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023(1) 1,396

1,520

LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025 1,606

1,612

$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 223

223

$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 496

494

€300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024(2) —

370

€350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024(2) —

445

$500 million of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 490

489

$800 million of 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029(3) 787

—

Other debt, primarily foreign instruments 26

23



5,024

5,176

Less: maturities classified as current 6

5

Total long-term debt $ 5,018

$ 5,171























(1) The interest rate on Term Loan A at December 31, 2020 was LIBOR plus 2.50%. (2) The Company satisfied and discharged all of its 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024 and 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 on March 17, 2021. (3) On March 17, 2021, the Company issued $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior secured notes due April 15, 2029.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (29)

$ 186 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 146

158 Deferred income taxes 4

(1) Stock-based compensation 6

5 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid 3

(29) Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (12)

(45) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (10)

(21) Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 6

5 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other (1)

(19) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables 43

247 Inventories 32

(24) Payables and accrued expenses 221

66 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes 3

(35) Other assets and liabilities (154)

(19) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 258

474 Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 39

21 Collection of divestiture receivable 4

16 Net proceeds from sale of business —

6 Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2

— Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (101)

(86) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 116

107 Other —

(3) Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 60

61 Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 3

511 Repayments and extinguishment costs of term loans and notes (62)

(569) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 1,732

1,268 Payments on revolving lines of credit (1,751)

(1,690) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt (3)

(9) Issuance (repurchase) of common shares 2

1 Net decrease in bank overdrafts —

(11) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (28)

(24) Other 58

29 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (49)

(494) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1

41 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 270

82 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 595

721 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 865

$ 803 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 57

$ 58 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 20

$ 40 Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant, and equipment $ 104

$ 113 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 95

$ 102

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 100

$ (1,460) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities:





Goodwill and intangible impairment charges —

383 Depreciation and amortization 593

639 Deferred income taxes 12

301 Stock-based compensation 24

18 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid (14)

500 Change in pension and postretirement benefit plans (34)

(94) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (57)

(47) Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 64

23 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 7

(18) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (408)

(182) Inventories (162)

279 Payables and accrued expenses 232

308 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes 27

(12) Other assets and liabilities (151)

(9) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 233

629 Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 55

29 Collection of divestiture receivable 27

16 Net proceeds from sale of business 1

9 Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 8

— Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (387)

(394) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 472

283 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 176

(57) Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 839

654 Repayments and extinguishment costs of term loans and notes (1,073)

(765) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 6,504

6,120 Payments on revolving lines of credit (6,525)

(6,337) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt (16)

(25) Net decrease in bank overdrafts —

(2) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (40)

(42) Other (18)

39 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (329)

(358) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (18)

23 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 62

237 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 803

566 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 865

$ 803 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 219

$ 246 Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds $ 124

$ 154 Non-cash inventory charge due to aftermarket product line exit $ 44

$ 73 Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant and equipment $ 104

$ 113 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 463

$ 299 Increase (decrease) in assets from redeemable noncontrolling interest transaction with owner $ —

$ (53)

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc

Per Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc

Per Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ (35)

$ (0.42)

$ 6

$ (60)

$ 100

$ 246

$ 167

$ 2.03

$ 19

$ (6)

$ 260

$ 418 Adjustments:













































Restructuring and related expenses 16

0.20

—

—

16

16

5

0.06

—

(1)

6

6 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (5) 4

0.04

—

—

4

2

2

0.02

—

1

1

1 Asset impairments (6) 17

0.21

—

—

17

17

—

—

—

—

—

— Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate 2

0.02

—

—

2

2

—

—

—

—

—

— (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets/business (7) (25)

(0.31)

—

6

(31)

(31)

(1)

(0.02)

—

1

(2)

(2) Antitrust reserve change in estimate (8) —

—

—

—

—

—

(11)

(0.13)

—

—

(11)

(11) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

—

(2)

(0.03)

—

—

(2)

(2) Noncontrolling interests adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

(1)

(0.01)

1

—

—

— Other (2)

(0.01)

—

—

(2)

(2)

—

—

—

—

—

— Net tax adjustments 13

0.16

—

13

—

—

(21)

(0.24)

—

(21)

—

— Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ (10)

$ (0.11)

$ 6

$ (41)

$ 106

$ 250

$ 138

$ 1.68

$ 20

$ (26)

$ 252

$ 410



Q4 2021

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc























$ (35) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























6 Net income (loss)























(29) Income tax (expense) benefit























(60) Interest expense























(69) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense,

income taxes and noncontrolling interests























100 Depreciation and amortization























146 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 95

$ 2

$ 154

$ 66

$ 317

$ (71)

$ 246 Restructuring and related expenses (1)

11

(3)

4

11

5

16 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (5) —

—

—

—

—

2

2 Asset impairments (6) 1

—

11

—

12

5

17 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate —

2

—

—

2

—

2 (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets/business (7) 1

—

(32)

—

(31)

—

(31) Other —

—

(2)

—

(2)

—

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 96

$ 15

$ 128

$ 70

$ 309

$ (59)

$ 250



Q4 2020*

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc























$ 167 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























19 Net income (loss)























186 Income tax (expense) benefit























(6) Interest expense























(68) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense,

income taxes and noncontrolling interests























260 Depreciation and amortization























158 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 109

$ 57

$ 175

$ 123

$ 464

$ (46)

$ 418 Restructuring and related expenses 1

3

(1)

1

4

2

6 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (5) —

—

(3)

—

(3)

4

1 Antitrust reserve change in estimate (8) —

—

(11)

—

(11)

—

(11) (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets —

(3)

—

—

(3)

1

(2) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 110

$ 57

$ 160

$ 124

$ 451

$ (41)

$ 410















* Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments.

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5) Amounts in Q4 2020 include costs related to acquisition and expected separation.

(6) Asset impairment charges.

(7) The $32 million gain on sale of assets in Q4 2021 for Clean Air segment represents gains on sale-leaseback transactions.

(8) Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except per share amounts)



Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2020 YTD

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc

Per Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense) benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc

Per Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense) benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ 35

$ 0.42

$ 65

$ (182)

$ 556

$ 1,149

$ (1,521)

$ (18.69)

$ 61

$ (459)

$ (724)

$ (85) Adjustments:













































Restructuring and related expenses (5) 73

0.87

—

(5)

78

75

141

1.71

—

(36)

177

169 Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3

0.04

—

—

3

3

—

—

—

—

—

— Inventory write-down (7) 44

0.53

—

—

44

44

54

0.67

—

(19)

73

73 (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets/business (8) (25)

(0.30)

—

5

(30)

(30)

(1)

(0.02)

—

1

(2)

(2) Asset impairments (9) 22

0.26

—

1

21

21

396

4.87

7

(100)

503

503 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (10) 19

0.22

—

—

19

17

31

0.39

—

(7)

38

38 Antitrust reserve change in estimate (11) —

—

—

—

—

—

(11)

(0.14)

—

—

(11)

(11) Gain on extinguishment of debt (8)

(0.10)

—

—

(8)

(8)

(2)

(0.03)

—

—

(2)

(2) OPEB curtailment (12) —

—

—

—

—

—

(21)

(0.26)

—

—

(21)

(21) Goodwill and intangible impairment charges (13) —

—

—

—

—

—

366

4.51

5

(12)

383

383 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate 4

0.05

—

—

4

4

—

—

—

—

—

— Noncontrolling interests adjustments (14) —

—

—

—

—

—

10

0.13

(10)

—

—

— Other (2)

(0.02)

—

—

(2)

(2)

—

—

—

—

—

— Net tax adjustments (15) (1)

—

—

(1)

—

—

522

6.42

—

522

—

— Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ 164

$ 1.97

$ 65

$ (182)

$ 685

$ 1,273

$ (36)

$ (0.44)

$ 63

$ (110)

$ 414

$ 1,045



Q4 2021 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc























$ 35 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























65 Net income (loss)























100 Income tax (expense) benefit























(182) Interest expense























(274) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense,

income taxes and noncontrolling interests























556 Depreciation and amortization























593 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 375

$ 119

$ 584

$ 346

$ 1,424

$ (275)

$ 1,149 Restructuring and related expenses (5) 7

19

7

26

59

16

75 Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3

—

—

—

3

—

3 Inventory write-down (7) 44

—

—

—

44

—

44 (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets/business (8) 2

—

(32)

—

(30)

—

(30) Asset impairments (9) 3

—

11

—

14

7

21 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate —

4

—

—

4

—

4 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (10) —

—

—

—

—

17

17 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

(8)

(8) Other —

—

(2)

—

(2)

—

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 434

$ 142

$ 568

$ 372

$ 1,516

$ (243)

$ 1,273



Q4 2020 YTD*

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc























$ (1,521) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























61 Net income (loss)























(1,460) Income tax (expense) benefit























(459) Interest expense























(277) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense,

income taxes and noncontrolling interests























(724) Depreciation and amortization























639 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 155

$ (634)

$ 440

$ 169

$ 130

$ (215)

$ (85) Restructuring and related expenses (5) 20

68

22

51

161

8

169 Inventory write-down (7) 73

—

—

—

73

—

73 Asset impairments (9) 27

455

—

4

486

17

503 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (10) —

(2)

—

—

(2)

40

38 Antitrust reserve change in estimate (11) —

—

(11)

—

(11)

—

(11) (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets —

(3)

—

—

(3)

1

(2) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

(2)

(2) OPEB curtailment (12) —

—

—

—

—

(21)

(21) Goodwill and intangible impairment charges (13) 110

232

—

41

383

—

383 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 385

$ 116

$ 451

$ 265

$ 1,217

$ (172)

$ 1,045















* Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments.

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5) FY 2021 and FY 2020 includes $3 million and $7 million of accelerated depreciation related to plant closures, respectively. FY 2020 also includes $1 million depreciation related to restructuring and related expenses.

(6) Anti-dumping duty charges.

(7) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory in the Motorparts segment in connection with its initiative to rationalize its supply chain and distribution network.

(8) The $32 million gain on sale of assets in FY 2021 for Clean Air segment represents gains on sale-leaseback transactions.

(9) Asset impairment charges.

(10) Amounts in FY 2020 included costs related to acquisitions and expected separation.

(11) Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual.

(12) OPEB curtailment as a result of an amended union agreement that eliminated healthcare benefits for future retirees.

(13) Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles.

(14) Amount in FY 2020 relates to adjustments made to mark certain redeemable noncontrolling interests to their redemption values.

(15) FY 2020 includes non-cash tax valuation allowance charge of $524 million.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents)



Q4 2021

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 709

$ 720

$ 2,051

$ 909

$ 4,389

$ —

$ 4,389 Less: Substrate sales —

—

1,083

—

1,083

—

1,083 Value-add revenues $ 709

$ 720

$ 968

$ 909

$ 3,306

$ —

$ 3,306



























EBITDA $ 95

$ 2

$ 154

$ 66

$ 317

$ (71)

$ 246 EBITDA as a % of revenue 13.4%

0.3%

7.5%

7.3%

7.2%





5.6% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 13.4%

0.3%

15.9%

7.3%

9.6%





7.4%



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 96

$ 15

$ 128

$ 70

$ 309

$ (59)

$ 250 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 13.5%

2.1%

6.2%

7.7%

7.0%





5.7% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 13.5%

2.1%

13.2%

7.7%

9.3%





7.6%



Q4 2020

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 730

$ 776

$ 2,117

$ 1,027

$ 4,650

$ —

$ 4,650 Less: Substrate sales —

—

1,071

—

1,071

—

1,071 Value-add revenues $ 730

$ 776

$ 1,046

$ 1,027

$ 3,579

$ —

$ 3,579



























EBITDA $ 109

$ 57

$ 175

$ 123

$ 464

$ (46)

$ 418 EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.9%

7.3%

8.3%

12.0%

10.0%





9.0% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.9%

7.3%

16.7%

12.0%

13.0%





11.7%



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 110

$ 57

$ 160

$ 124

$ 451

$ (41)

$ 410 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.1%

7.3%

7.6%

12.1%

9.7%





8.8% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 15.1%

7.3%

15.3%

12.1%

12.6%





11.5%



Q4 2021 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,991

$ 2,908

$ 8,135

$ 4,001

$ 18,035

$ —

$ 18,035 Less: Substrate sales —

—

4,291

—

4,291

—

4,291 Value-add revenues $ 2,991

$ 2,908

$ 3,844

$ 4,001

$ 13,744

$ —

$ 13,744



























EBITDA $ 375

$ 119

$ 584

$ 346

$ 1,424

$ (275)

$ 1,149 EBITDA as a % of revenue 12.5%

4.1%

7.2%

8.6%

7.9%





6.4% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 12.5%

4.1%

15.2%

8.6%

10.4%





8.4%



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 434

$ 142

$ 568

$ 372

$ 1,516

$ (243)

$ 1,273 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.5%

4.9%

7.0%

9.3%

8.4%





7.1% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.5%

4.9%

14.8%

9.3%

11.0%





9.3%

























































Q4 2020 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,725

$ 2,502

$ 6,721

$ 3,431

$ 15,379

$ —

$ 15,379 Less: Substrate sales —

—

3,355

—

3,355

—

3,355 Value-add revenues $ 2,725

$ 2,502

$ 3,366

$ 3,431

$ 12,024

$ —

$ 12,024



























EBITDA $ 155

$ (634)

$ 440

$ 169

130

$ (215)

$ (85) EBITDA as a % of revenue 5.7%

(25.3)%

6.5%

4.9%

0.8%





(0.6)% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 5.7%

(25.3)%

13.1%

4.9%

1.1%





(0.7)%



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 385

$ 116

$ 451

$ 265

1,217

$ (172)

$ 1,045 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.1%

4.6%

6.7%

7.7%

7.9%





6.8% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.1%

4.6%

13.4%

7.7%

10.1%





8.7%















(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of both total revenues and value-add revenues. Substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Further, presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue assists investors in evaluating the company's operational performance without the impact of such substrate sales. See prior pages for a discussion of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents)



Q4 2020

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q4 2021

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Motorparts $ 730

$ (8)

$ (13)

$ 709

(1.8)% Performance Solutions 776

(9)

(47)

720

(6.1)% Clean Air 1,046

(4)

(74)

968

(7.1)% Powertrain 1,027

(14)

(104)

909

(10.1)% Total Tenneco Inc $ 3,579

$ (35)

$ (238)

$ 3,306

(6.6)%









































Q4 2020 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q4 2021 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Motorparts $ 2,725

$ 28

$ 238

$ 2,991

8.7% Performance Solutions 2,502

64

342

2,908

13.7% Clean Air 3,366

70

408

3,844

12.1% Powertrain 3,431

77

493

4,001

14.4% Total Tenneco Inc $ 12,024

$ 239

$ 1,481

$ 13,744

12.3%















(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Debt net of total cash / Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests Unaudited (in millions, except ratios)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Change Total debt $ 5,075

$ 5,333

$ (258) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (total cash) 865

803

62 Debt net of total cash balances (1) $ 4,210

$ 4,530

$ (320) Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) (3) $ 1,273

$ 1,045

$ 228 Net leverage ratio (4) 3.3x

4.3x

(1.0x)













December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

Change Total debt $ 5,075

$ 5,128

$ (53) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (total cash) 865

595

270 Debt net of total cash balances (1) $ 4,210

$ 4,533

$ (323)















(1) Tenneco presents debt net of total cash balances because management believes it is a useful measure of Tenneco's credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The calculation is limited in that the company may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

(2) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Similar adjustments to EBITDA including noncontrolling interests have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(4) Net leverage ratio represents ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of the net leverage ratio to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding the company's ability to service its debt. For purposes of this calculation, Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is used as an indicator of the company's performance and debt net of total cash is presented as an indicator of the company's credit position and progress toward reducing the company's financial leverage. This reconciliation is provided as supplemental information and not intended to replace the company's existing covenant ratios or any other financial measures that investors may find useful in describing the company's financial position. See notes (1), (2) and (3) for a description of the limitations of using debt net of total cash, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests and Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions)



Q4 2021

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,544

$ 719

$ 1,126

$ 4,389 Less: Substrate sales 872

150

61

1,083 Value-add revenues $ 1,672

$ 569

$ 1,065

$ 3,306

















Q4 2020

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,964

$ 608

$ 1,078

$ 4,650 Less: Substrate sales 923

125

23

1,071 Value-add revenues $ 2,041

$ 483

$ 1,055

$ 3,579









Q4 2021 YTD

Original equipment light vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 10,489

$ 3,038

$ 4,508

$ 18,035 Less: Substrate sales 3,486

621

184

4,291 Value-add revenues $ 7,003

$ 2,417

$ 4,324

$ 13,744









Q4 2020 YTD

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 9,348

$ 2,069

$ 3,962

$ 15,379 Less: Substrate sales 2,832

436

87

3,355 Value-add revenues $ 6,516

$ 1,633

$ 3,875

$ 12,024



Q4 2020

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q4 2021

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 2,041

$ (21)

$ (348)

$ 1,672

(17.1)% Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway,

industrial and other revenues 483

1

85

569

17.6% Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 1,055

(15)

25

1,065

2.4% Total Tenneco Inc $ 3,579

$ (35)

$ (238)

$ 3,306

(6.6)%









































Q4 2020 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q4 2021 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 6,516

$ 146

$ 341

$ 7,003

5.2% Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway,

industrial and other revenues 1,633

100

684

2,417

41.9% Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 3,875

(7)

456

4,324

11.8% Total Tenneco Inc $ 12,024

$ 239

$ 1,481

$ 13,744

12.3%















(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP CASH FLOW MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions)





Q4 2021

Q4 2021 YTD Cash from operations

$ 258

$ 233 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables (1)

116

472 Capital expenditures

(101)

(387) Payments to noncontrolling interest partners

(28)

(40) Other investing and financing

78

42 Free cash flow for debt service (2) (Change in net debt)

$ 323

$ 320















(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles requires reclassification of amount from Change in receivables in the Cash from operations section.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of cash flow from operation to Free Cash Flow for debt service. Free Cash Flow for debt service represents cash flow from operations, plus the proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables less the amount of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and payments to noncontrolling interest partners, as well as various other amounts. Free Cash Flow for debt service is not a GAAP calculation and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented Free Cash Flow for debt service because it regularly reviews Free Cash Flow for debt service as a measure of the company's performance and ability to reduce net debt. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's Free Cash Flow for debt service for similar purposes. However, the Free Cash Flow for debt service measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

