Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether First Horizon Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with TD Bank

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether First Horizon Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with TD Bank

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with TD Bank.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/first-horizon-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges First Horizon's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet First Horizon shareholders will receive only $25.00 for each common share of First Horizon, representing a total value of approximately $13.4 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for First Horizon by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if First Horizon accepts a superior bid. First Horizon insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of First Horizon's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for First Horizon.

If you own First Horizon common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/first-horizon-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP