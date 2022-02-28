Unparalleled Life Resources for Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FindCenter ( www.findcenter.com ), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom, announces the launch of a new section of its site specifically for those who identify as entrepreneurs ( www.findcenter.com/identity/entrepreneur ). This free new resource could not have been timed more perfectly, given the crushing demands COVID places on anyone in a position of starting, running, and growing a business.

"Our goal is to make the best content easily available, for free, to anyone who is facing challenging life situations," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. Caroline Pincus, FindCenter's Director of Content, adds, "Entrepreneurs tend to be on all the time. We have no natural separation between work and leisure. We have a really hard time striking the right balance between work and life–and rest! That's why FindCenter created a space where we could provide resources that address the emotional well-being of entrepreneurs. And the site is 100% free to use."

On this new section of the site, visitors will find the very best podcasts, articles, videos, and more on subjects such as resilience, stress management, work ethic, work-life balance, burnout, imposter syndrome, handling criticism and rejection, performance pressure, decision making, problem solving, communication skills, and more. No more searching for hours and days and weeks to find what you're looking for. We have done the work and organized the content to make it findable, scrollable, accessible, and easy to filter.

Other identity pathways currently offered on FindCenter include athlete, mother, creative, LGBTQIA, living with cancer, caregiver, veterans, and activists. Forthcoming: those living with a disability, college students, father and more.

About FindCenter: FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at https://www.findcenter.com .

