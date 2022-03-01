Houston First Corporation Hosts Houston Watch Party and Media Event for Premiere of Bravo's Top Chef

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's most beloved chefs and the community will gather at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant on Thursday, March 3 to celebrate the premiere of Bravo's Top Chef, that was filmed this season in Houston.

HoustonFirst (PRNewsfoto/Houston First) (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Houston First Corporation – the official destination management organization (DMO) for Houston – the event will be open to the public and feature special DJ performances by Robin Wong of Blood Bros. BBQ, guest appearances by Mayor Sylvester Turner and local celebrity chefs, artwork by local Houston artist David Maldonado, as well as the opportunity to watch the Top Chef season premiere on the big screen as 15 new "cheftestants" battle it out in the kitchen.

"Houston's culinary scene is vibrant, innovative, and a direct reflection of its residents and the wonderful blend of culture and nationalities that make up our global tapestry," said Houston First Corporation CEO Michael Heckman. "We are honored Top Chef has chosen Houston as the destination for this competition and excited to see how the series showcases the city throughout the season."

To give Houstonians another reason to tune in, one of the contestants featured this season on Top Chef is native Houstonian – Chef Evelyn Garcia. Ms. Garcia is the co-owner and chef behind the former Kin HTX in Rice Village's food hall Politian Row.

"How fortunate are we that Houston is home to some of the most brilliant chefs in the region?" Mr. Heckman adds. "Houstonians should be proud of the culinary talent that continues to catapult our city into the national spotlight."

Top Chef is an Emmy and James Beard Award-winning culinary competition where talented chefs compete against one another in culinary challenges and are judged by a panel of esteemed experts. Now in its 19th season, host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons are back to crown the next Top Chef winner.

About Houston First Corporation

Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. Learn more at HoustonFirst.com and VisitHouston.com.

HFC Media Contacts:

pr@visithouston.com

Jennie Bui-McCoy (832) 567-3899

Houston First Corporation • 701 Avenida de las Americas, Ste. 200 • Houston, Texas 77010

www.HoustonFirst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Houston First