Lopez Negrete Communications Welcomes Hispanic Marketing Veteran Juan Ruiz as Director of Research

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, the nation's largest independently owned and operated Hispanic marketing agency, welcomes Juan Ruiz as Director of Research. Ruiz will bring experience analyzing the Hispanic consumer in the U.S. and help brands understand the growing Hispanic opportunity in the context of their categories.

Lopez Negrete Communications Director of Research Juan Ruiz (PRNewswire)

Ruiz has an MBA from the University of Miami and more than 20 years of experience analyzing research results in the Hispanic market. Before joining Lopez Negrete Communications, he was Director of Hispanic Insights at Mintel, Research Director at C+R Research's Hispanic practice LatinoEyes, and held research positions at Synovate Diversity and Synovate Latin America.

"Juan is joining a team that is recognized for its deep expertise in Hispanic insights, using innovative approaches, and leveraging technology in research," says agency President/CEO Alex López Negrete. "He will continue our long-standing commitment to being the industry leader in uncovering deep cultural insights that play a key role in our fulfilling our promise of delivering Maximum Return on Cultural Intelligence™. We are very excited to have someone with the experience and track record that Juan has in our award-winning Strategic Business Planning Unit."

"I am grateful and honored to join a remarkable team that lives and breathes the growing Hispanic population," adds Juan Ruiz. "I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the agency's long tradition of uncovering meaningful insights and translating them into relevant strategies for an exceptional group of brands."

