MSA Safety CEO Nish Vartanian Named to Federal Reserve Post

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sophisticated safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, has announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington D.C., comprise the Federal Reserve System.

MSA Safety CEO Nish Vartanian (PRNewsfoto/MSA Safety) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Vartanian is one of nine board of director members for the Pittsburgh Branch. The members are responsible for providing the Federal Reserve input about local business conditions and insights from their respective industries, as well as helping to identify opportunities to connect the Federal Reserve and the public. Mr. Vartanian's appointment runs through December of 2024.

"This appointment is an honor for me personally, and I look forward to sharing with the Federal Reserve Board our perspective as a Pittsburgh-based manufacturing and technology company, as well as information about trends within the global safety industry," Mr. Vartanian said. "Given MSA's western Pennsylvania roots, I'm also excited about the opportunity to work side by side with other local business leaders and share ideas on how our region can benefit from the work and policies of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland in general, and the Pittsburgh branch in particular."

Mr. Vartanian has more than 35 years of experience with MSA and has served the company in a variety of capacities. As CEO, he oversees MSA Americas and MSA International, the company's two primary business segments, and is responsible for all MSA business initiatives, strategy and operations. He has served as a director of MSA since 2017 and was elected CEO in 2018. Under his leadership, MSA has expanded its North American footprint and leveraged its best-in-class technologies to become a world leader in safety and gas detection products.

In addition to his MSA responsibilities, Mr. Vartanian serves on the Board of Trustees for the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI), and the Board of Trustees of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development (ACCD), chairing the Infrastructure Committee.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

MSA Safety Incorporated (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSA Safety