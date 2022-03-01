New Epson OmniLink TM-L100 Liner-Free Thermal Label Printer Offers Our Broadest Media Support

New Label Printer Offers Extensive Liner-Free Media Support to Meet Any Business Need with Tablet-Friendly Connectivity Options

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the expansion of digital orders, ecommerce and delivery, hospitality and retail businesses need POS technology solutions that can help streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers. To meet ever-growing demand for digital orders, including buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and delivery, Epson today announced the OmniLink® TM-L100 – a liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printer offering Epson's most flexible liner-free media support. Featuring tablet-friendly connectivity options, enhanced performance and improved usability, the OmniLink TM-L100 provides Epson's broadest media support and can adapt to the changing workflows of today's retail and hospitality environment.

"The retail and hospitality industries have changed dramatically in the last two years, but one thing remains the same – customers expect seamless purchasing experiences," said David Vander Dussen, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America. "With the increase of digital orders and delivery, the new OmniLink TM-L100 offers businesses our broadest media support available for liner-free thermal label printing. Its advanced functionality and flexible connectivity also helps merchants improve order accuracy, increase labor efficiency and streamline workflows to help ensure customer satisfaction."

Our Broadest Media Support

Packaging trends have evolved, including the use of eco-friendly fibrous or visually striking highly glossy materials. Businesses will now need to choose from different label options that provide a wide variety of adhesive patterns and strengths. From high-adhesive labels that will stay on longer for deliveries, or repositionable labels to track and communicate order information, the OmniLink TM-L100 offers extensive media support to meet almost any business need. Equipped with a reengineered autocutter, improved platen roller and redesigned paper path the OmniLink TM-L100 utilizes continuous liner-free rolls that can be cut to any length, eliminating waste from additional backing to give businesses the flexibility to quickly print and place labels directly onto the package.

Flexible Connectivity

The OmniLink TM-L100's streamlined designed and functional case offers multiple ports to support POS and tablet peripherals. With expanded support for iOS and Android systems and NFC connectivity for easy pairing, the OmniLink TM-L100 can dynamically be shared across multiple devices. Featuring multiple interface options including Bluetooth®, the OmniLink TM-L100 connects to virtually any installation.

As e-commerce and online ordering continues to skyrocket, the OmniLink TM-L100 is online order ready and can retrieve orders from a web server and print from web-based applications utilizing Server Direct Print technology without installing any additional hardware or POS software integration. Designed specifically with fast-paced merchants in mind, additional features include:

Extensive liner-free media support – Epson tested media supports strong adhesive labels for a wide variety of use cases across hospitality, retail and more

Flexible connectivity – For virtually any environment with built-in USB and Ethernet plus options for Serial port, wireless and Bluetooth

Reliability you can count on – Long auto cutter and printhead life 1

Online ordering ready – Server Direct Print 2 lets printer retrieve orders from a web server and print a label without POS software integration

Advanced paper-saving features – White space reduction and character height reduction help reduce media usage up to 47% 3

Label-taken sensor – Accepts multiple jobs but only prints one label at a time; prevents continuous printing and labels adhering to each other

Dynamic printing – Simultaneously share between legacy POS terminals, tablet and mobile devices with multiple interfaces with the ability to print from cloud servers

Availability

The OmniLink TM-L100 will be available from Epson authorized channel partners in Spring of 2022. Backed by world-class service and support, the OmniLink TM-L100 includes a 1-year limited warranty, with extended service plans available. For additional information, visit Epson's website.

