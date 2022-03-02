ClassLink Announces Individual and School System Award Winners at CLON 2022

CLIFTON, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink celebrated the exceptional achievements of both individuals and school systems yesterday at their annual customer conference, CLON 2022.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

Congratulations to the Winners of the 2022 Learning & Development Awards!

First up and new to the celebrations this year were the Learning & Development Awards, created to celebrate champions of digital learning and design. These awards recognize an individual, an administrator, and an instructor for their significant contributions.

Magic Maker Award

Winner: Cindy Darden (Hillsboro ISD, TX)

This award recognizes individuals using ClassLink products in an out-of-the-box way.

Visionary Leader Award

Winner: Matthew Colohan (Virginia Beach Schools, VA)

This award recognizes administrators who are making groundbreaking educational contributions.

Blended Innovator Award

Winner: Julia Fliss (Evergreen Middle School, Jeffco Public Schools, CO)

This award recognizes instructors implementing exceptional blended learning instruction.

"The L&D awards were created to recognize and celebrate people who champion the advancement of digital citizenship. I am humbled at the work the applicants showcased. My biggest take-away from this first year of L&D award submissions: never waste a crisis, great things can be born in the midst of uncertainty and our winners beautifully paint that picture as they found success amidst an ongoing global crisis." - Salena Rabidoux, Director of Learning Design, ClassLink

Congratulations to the 2022 Awards of Excellence Winners!

For the second year in a row, ClassLink also announced its Awards of Excellence winners. These awards recognized 15 school systems for their outstanding efforts to increase student success in four key practice areas including implementation, growth, engagement, and their use of analytics.

Implementation Winners

Outstanding Implementation Higher Ed: Rochester Regional Health - School of Nursing‍

Outstanding Implementation International: Colegio Anglo-Colombiano‍

Outstanding Implementation K-12 (small): Manchester City SD‍

Outstanding Implementation K-12 (large): Sarasota County SD

Growth Winners

Outstanding Growth Higher Ed: Western Nebraska Community College‍

Outstanding Growth International: Dubai National School - Twar‍

Outstanding Growth K-12 (small): Cass City Public SD‍

Outstanding Growth K-12 (large): Santa Fe Public SD

Engagement Winners

Outstanding Engagement Higher Ed: Victor Valley College‍

Outstanding Engagement International: Dubai National School - Al Barsha‍

Outstanding Engagement K-12 (small): Andover Unified SD 385‍

Outstanding Engagement K-12 (large): Denton ISD

Analytics Winners

Outstanding Use of Analytics International: Qatar Foundation‍

Outstanding Use of Analytics K-12 (small): Andover Public SD‍

Outstanding Use of Analytics K-12 (large): Evergreen SD

"We created the Awards of Excellence to celebrate the schools and districts on the front lines of advancing digital learning. All of us at ClassLink are truly honored to see our tools and services utilized in innovative ways by the winners showcased, all in the name of furthering and supporting education." - Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

Learn more at ClassLink 101, a 30-minute webinar designed to introduce education leaders to access, analytics, and identity management.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.

SOURCE ClassLink

Related Links

www.classlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink