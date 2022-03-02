Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Acquires System 3 Off-Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC today announced that it has acquired System 3 Off-Road, a leading UTV tire and wheel supplier. The purchase brings together Nivel's manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution capabilities with the highly respected System 3 brand of tires and wheels, as well as extensive design and engineering capabilities. System 3 products are distributed in partnership with Tucker Powersports.

Nivel logo (PRNewsfoto/Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.) (PRNewswire)

Nivel intends to continue growing the business with a seamless transition of System 3's talent, vendor relationships and distribution partnerships. Craig Petersen, founder and former owner, said "We are very excited to join the Nivel team; the transition is a great fit for System 3. Nivel's resources will position System 3 to further accelerate product innovation, brand strategy and strengthen distribution relationships."

Nivel recognizes the growth in the UTV market and understands the importance of a well-rounded product portfolio appealing to all UTV segments. Through the acquisition of System 3, Nivel expands into the UTV Tire & Wheel market with a well-recognized brand built on providing an excellent customer experience and high-quality products.

Nivel CEO Brett Hankey commented, "We are thrilled to welcome System 3 into Nivel's family of brands. The System 3 team has proven their ability to leverage their experience, design talent, and engineering skills to bring best-in-class products to the market. We look forward to continue building on this success and delivering must-have products to our UTV enthusiast customers."

About Nivel

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for vehicles in the Personal Transportation Vehicle (PTV), Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Heavy Duty, and Automotive sectors. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the U.S. and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax , Red Dot , GTW , Jake's , Reliance , Seizmik , Highlifter , and Falcon Ridge.

About System 3 Off-Road

System 3 Off-Road designs, develops, and manufactures high-quality radial tires and cast aluminum wheels for the UTV market. The System 3 brand has quickly become recognized as an industry leader in tire and wheel products for ATV/UTV replacement and high-performance applications. System 3 has raised the bar in product innovation, design and performance, earning preferred shelf space at Dealership's throughout US and Canada.

Contact: media@nivel.com

System 3 Off-Road (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.