RICHMUSIC DROPS ALL-FEMALE EP "hembrismo" LED BY paopao AND FEATURING LA GABI, ARIA VEGA, CAMI DA BABY, AND VILLANO ANTILLANO

MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique independent Latin record label RichMusic, released today their first all-women EP "hembrismo," led and executive produced by its first female signee, paopao, and featuring La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby, and Villano Antillano.

Perfectly aligning with Women's History Month, "hembrismo" highlights the next generation of Latin female talent in the industry by breaking boundaries, disrupting the Latin scene, and making women heard in a way not done before. The EP is only the beginning of RichMusic's efforts to spark change in the traditionally male-dominated music industry, further positioning the label as a leader in educating, empowering, supporting, and advocating for equal opportunities for women in the music industry.

"hembrismo" consists of seven tracks, including the previously released "hebilla," an alternative reggaetón with a sensual vibe that flips the script and portrays women as the ones taking the lead, enjoying themselves, and being unapologetic about it.

"It's rare to see five different women come together to create something that uplifts and empowers and is also fun. We were able to bring this EP to life, combining our strengths and individualities, to create something relatable, telling our stories the way we want to tell them," said paopao.

"The early response to 'hembrismo' is a true testament to the power and strength of the messages conveyed in the EP and the remarkable talent paopao gathered for this first-of-a-kind endeavor. We're proud to support efforts that level the playing field for everyone. This EP is one small step in the right direction and helps set a precedent for the industry to continue pushing for more equality and inclusivity," said Josh Mendez, COO and Co-Founder of RichMusic.

The EP brings together a never-before-seen, all-female collaboration in the Latin music industry and sets a strong tone featuring MA' G NATION's La Gabi, J Balvin's latest protege; ARIA VEGA from Warner Music Mexico; up-and-coming Venezuelan sensation Cami Da Baby; and LGBTQ+ community pioneer within the Latin urban genre, Villano Antillano, from La Buena Fortuna Music.

ABOUT paopao:

Paola Nicole Marrero Rodríguez, known professionally as paopao, is a Puerto Rican Latin GRAMMY® winning singer-songwriter. Her musical style is predominantly described as a mix of Reggaetón and Alternative Pop. At the beginning of 2021, paopao signed her first record and publishing deal under RichMusic, releasing her debut single "pal sex" in September of 2021 to high acclaim. The track was produced by Top Latin music hitmaker and visionary Dímelo Flow, along with Symon Dice and Mizu, and co-written by paopao and Toy Wapo. In November, paopao released her second single, "ascensor," featuring Omar Courtz, generating praise from renowned artists Sech and Dalex, among others. paopao started 2022 strong with the release of "tenemos que hablar" featuring iZaak, which will be included in her upcoming EP.

ABOUT RICHMUSIC:

Founded in 2007, RichMusic, Inc. has established itself as the top boutique independent Latin record label in the industry. Housing a first-class talent roster, including distinguished Latin GRAMMY® and Billboard Latin Music Award nominees, RichMusic continues to be driven by its inspiring mission to Always Dream.

World-renowned artists including Sech, Billboard Top Latin producer Dímelo Flow, rising star Dalex, Jamaican singer, producer, and songwriter Chris Marshall, up-and-coming Argentinian singer-songwriter Thyago, and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter paopao, are the label's most celebrated talent. Additionally, RichMusic recently welcomed skilled producers Symon Dice, Animal, Rike Music, and Jhon El Divertido.

Headquartered in Miami, the label resides inside Morplay Academy, a creative branch curating its diverse clients and building unique brands. Morplay Academy also hosts state-of-the-art recording facilities, Morplay Studios, RichMusic's latest divisions, Morplay Prints, and The Pencil Pushers.

RichMusic continues showing its strengths in bringing out the best in every one of its artists to enrich the world with music. The label has received multiple Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, including Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year, Top Latin Albums Label of the Year, and Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year. RichMusic's Co-Founder and COO, Josh Mendez, was featured on Billboard's prestigious Power Players and Latin Power Players lists for the last two consecutive years. The label recently unveiled its new executive team of eminent industry veterans to support RichMusic's continued growth.

