35 FISHBALLS DEVOURED IN ONE MINUTE AT ISLAND PACIFIC'S FIRST-EVER SUPERBALL: FISHBALL EATING CONTEST

WALNUT, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With entries coming from all over the state of California, 23 finalists competed in the first ever Island Pacific Super Ball: Fishball Eating Contest, which was held at Island Pacific Santa Clarita last February 12. The contest coincided during Super Bowl weekend, to showcase the Filipino cultural street food, "fishballs", which are readily available at your local Island Pacific Filipino Grocery Store and Seafood Market. Finishing 35 fishballs in one minute, and taking home the much anticipated $1,000 cash prize was Gener De Guzman, 40, who drove more than 300 miles for six straight hours all the way from Vallejo, California. It was certainly worth every bite!

Hosted by fellow kababayans Donita Rose and "G" Töngi, Island Pacific's SuperBall: Fishball Eating Contest was packed with fun and surprises. Gener came with his daughter who also competed and won second runner-up, tying with two other finalists. Aside from them, a mother & son also drove from Temecula to Santa Clarita just to join in the festivities. The 10-year-old contestant was the youngest, yet most strategic, among all finalists. While they didn't win the eating contest, both of them enjoyed and even vlogged about their experience. No one walked away empty handed as the runner-up took home $500, the three other runners-up received a consolation prize of $100 each, and the rest of the finalists were given $20 worth of Island Pacific gift certificates as consolation prizes.

More vloggers and celebrities graced Island Pacific's SuperBall, too. Pinoy vlogger @superpinoying arrived with his game face on, comedic approach, and full-on energy. To add to the thrill and excitement, Filipino singer and songwriter Robin Nievera not only performed but competed and won second runner-up. Robin, literally full of fishballs and full of life, serenaded the spectators when he performed, guitar in hand for the halftime show.

Pinoy celebrities, Prince of Pop Jay-R and Mica surprised the crowd with a halftime show performance. They know well enough that a SuperBall event isn't complete without one! Long-time comedienne now based in the U.S, Ruby Rodriguez and Direk Quark Henares of Globe Studios entertained the crowd with their wit and humor as they provided commentary as judges. Q-York duo Knowa Lazarus and Flava Matiz served as Master of Ceremonies, reminiscent of the classic noontime shows back home in the Philippines. Arci Muñoz, Princess Punzalan, Krista Ranillo-Lim, Executive Chef of Yamashiro Chef Valerie Archer, together with representatives from the media as well as VIP's from Philippine Airlines, Department of Philippine Tourism, and the Philippine Consulate of Los Angeles graced the first-ever SuperBall held at Island Pacific.

In partnership with Mekeni and the SoCal Filipinos Community, Island Pacific confirmed that due to the highly successful event, the Island Pacific SuperBall: Fishball Eating Contest will be an annual event to look forward to every year during Super Bowl weekend. Highlights from the event can be viewed on Island Pacific's official YouTube Channel airing every Friday for #FilipinoFridays this March. Entire episode of the SuperBall Fishball eating contest can be viewed on Island Pacific's Official YouTube Channel as well.

[Island Pacific is a supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

