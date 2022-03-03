Apprentice Now Launches to Narrow the Tech Talent Gap for Employers and Job Seekers Programs align training with employer needs to produce a skills-focused workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer and information technology occupations is expected to grow 13 percent by 2030. Apprentice Now is a new apprenticeship and train-to-hire provider that aims to solve this labor shortage by providing in-demand tech career opportunities to eligible individuals.

Apprentice Now partners with employers in the technology sector who need qualified employees and customizes training programs to help find, train, and retain skilled applicants for open positions. In addition, Apprentice Now serves as a gateway to opportunity, connecting those looking to secure new careers in technology — in a cost-effective and flexible way — with actively hiring employers.

"Technology jobs are in high demand. Even though the United States graduated about 80,000 computer science majors last year, there were still over 600,000 open jobs in the field. People often shy away from looking into these positions because they feel that they don't have the necessary experience or can't afford the training required to succeed," said Chris Coleman, President of Apprentice Now. "Apprentice Now trains individuals for the specific jobs that our partner companies are hiring for today, while opening a path to potentially earning a degree and a salary simultaneously."

Apprentice Now focuses on two pathways: apprenticeship and train-to-hire, with programs in software development, cybersecurity, end-user computing, software testing, infrastructure support, network administration, and application support. Employment opportunities are posted to the Apprentice Now website regularly, so individuals can stay up to date on opportunities that align with their interests and discover the skills that will be included in the training program.

Programs are 100 percent aligned to employer needs for specific jobs and can be completed in 8 to 12 weeks. Candidates must have a high school diploma and may earn up to 30 college credits through the University of Phoenix, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, or Western Governors University.

We are in the midst of what many are calling the Fourth Industrial Revolution – a blending of the physical and digital world through virtual reality, robotics, big data, and artificial intelligence. Training a diverse and highly skilled workforce is crucial to closing the ever-widening skills gap in technology fields that are essential to business growth, corporate and national security, and global prosperity. More than ever, we need these innovative technology apprenticeships to create a pipeline of talent for the future of our country.

Apprentice Now is a national train-to-hire apprenticeship and talent acquisition service that provides job applicants with in-demand training and access to career opportunities. We partner with companies looking to hire qualified applicants, and customize training programs to align with their business needs.

