Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on March 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings report for 2021, which ended December 31, 2021, after the close of markets on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on https://investors.centrusenergy.com/ and the archived replay of the webcast will be available through March 21, 2022.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

