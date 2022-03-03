DR. CYNTHIA WELDON-LASSITER TO BE HONORED AT ST. ANDREW'S SCHOOL'S ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT

RICHMOND, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cynthia Weldon-Lassiter, Head of School at St. Andrew's School (SAS), will be honored at their spring fundraising event on April 22, 2022 to celebrate her 12-year tenure.

Dr. Weldon-Lassiter will depart St. Andrew's in late June to join a national agency that focuses on teacher placement and leadership searches and consulting. The school's annual Shake with SAS event, which will be held at the Foundry at Historic Tredegar, will raise funds and awareness about the school while also honoring Dr. Weldon-Lassiter for her years of innovative and dedicated leadership.

Under Dr. Weldon-Lassiter's leadership, St. Andrew's – a tuition-free, independent K-5 school located in Richmond's Oregon Hill community – underwent significant renovations; shifted to a year-round education model and established a robust nutrition program that serves a hot breakfast, lunch, and two healthy snacks every day.

"For more than a decade, the mission of St. Andrew's School has been my drive, and I have been honored to have the opportunity to work alongside my colleagues to grow the school in myriad ways, always with a focus on equity, access and opportunities for our students," Dr. Weldon-Lassiter said. "Now is the time, as we head into the next exciting chapter, to bring on strong, new leadership – someone prepared to join a dedicated team and carry our school forward."

Dr. Weldon-Lassiter is a longtime educator who started at St. Andrew's in July 2010, after teaching for 15 years in Chesterfield County Public Schools, at The Collegiate School, and at Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair, NJ.

"We are so grateful for Cyndy's 12 years of selfless service to St. Andrew's School. Because of her tireless commitment, compassion and strong leadership, our school is in a position of strength, poised for its next phase of growth and community impact," Clay Hilbert, St. Andrew's Board Chair, says.

Hilbert and other board members and supporters look forward to celebrating Dr. Weldon-Lassiter at Shake with SAS on April 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Foundry at Historic Tredegar, 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, VA, 23219. General public tickets are available online through April 15, 2022. Click here to purchase tickets.

About St. Andrew's School

St. Andrew's is a K-5, tuition-free school focused on the whole child that is located in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood. It has been in continuous operation for 127 years. The 96 students who attend are primarily Richmond residents who are receiving an education that prepares them to thrive at every level of their academic journey.

Each student develops into lifelong learners through the school's whole child approach to education, grounded in six fundamentals: academics, family engagement, wellness and nutrition, visual and performing arts, social and emotional learning, and admissions and graduate support.

Contact: Katelyn Turner, Director of Community Relations, kturner@st-andrews-school.org

