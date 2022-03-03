Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named to the Advisory Board of Trusted Advisors

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Advisor, a tight-knit association of advisors with A-list celebrity clients, influencers, pro-athletes, musicians, creators and producers, announced today its newly created advisory board that includes Equinox Strategy Partners' Founder and Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald.

"The latest 24 months has created an unbelievable amount of disruption in many business communities, including business management," said Fitzgarrald, who looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices. Many of the professionals he advises report up to a 20 percent increase in revenue within the first year. "If there is ever a time when professionals and companies alike need cutting edge strategies to stay visible and competitive it is now."

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization. Fitzgarrald spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. Fitzgarrald is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management. In 2021, Fitzgarrald was named to Consulting Magazine's "Top 25 Consultants" and the Los Angeles Business Journal named him to their list of "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in their 40's."

Fitzgarrald's personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations. He enjoys empowering professionals to succeed and believes that leaders are made and not born. In 2015, Fitzgarrald established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals, including business managers, nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility. For more information, visit EquinoxStrategy.com.

