Hexagon and VIDIZMO Partner to Improve Public Safety by Streamlining Digital Evidence Management

TYSONS, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO and Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division today announced a strategic partnership to provide public safety agencies around the world with improved digital evidence and video content management. The new capabilities will enable agencies to better collect, process and analyze digital evidence to improve the investigation process and increase case clearance.

Hexagon partners to add VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System to its public safety offerings.

Hexagon's public safety solutions protect one in nine people worldwide. This partnership will enable Hexagon's public safety customers to manage the entire lifecycle of digital evidence – from collection to analysis and storage. Users can quickly search through vast amounts of evidence and make use of digital information to identify potential issues and solve crimes faster.

HxGN OnCall, Hexagon's industry-leading public safety platform, provides police, fire, ambulance and other agencies with superior incident management capabilities ranging from call-taking and dispatch, records management, advanced analytics, including AI/ML, and major event management. VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) simplifies and streamlines ever-increasing digital evidence by providing a robust platform to ingest, store, manage and share evidence in a centralized repository while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. The DEMS system also includes AI-powered indexing and redaction capabilities to improve efficiencies.

"In an age of exploding data, public safety agencies are modernizing their tools to keep up with changing demands," said Bill Campbell, senior vice president, Global Public Safety, Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. "With an increase in videos, pictures and other assets collected by agencies, digital evidence management is vital to the success of investigations. We are excited to partner with VIDIZMO to bring our customers state-of-the-art solutions to their needs."

"Both VIDIZMO and Hexagon are committed to creating safer communities," said Nadeem Khan, CEO at, VIDIZMO. "Together, with our combined expertise, we're empowering public safety professionals with the tools they need to ensure the security of the public."

Hexagon and VIDIZMO solutions are available now globally for deployment on-premises and in the cloud. Learn more about Hexagon public safety solutions and the VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System.

