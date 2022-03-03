Meta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today announced that David Wehner, chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com.

Disclosure Information

Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

