Event Takes Place on International Women's Day, March 8, in Los Angeles and will Feature Appearances by Honorees Including Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, and More, as well as a Special Musical Performance by Kacey Musgraves

TIME TO HOST WOMEN OF THE YEAR GALA, CELEBRATING HONOREES FEATURED ON INAUGURAL LIST OF EXTRAORDINARY LEADERS WORKING TOWARD A MORE EQUAL WORLD Event Takes Place on International Women's Day, March 8, in Los Angeles and will Feature Appearances by Honorees Including Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, and More, as well as a Special Musical Performance by Kacey Musgraves

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the first-ever TIME Women of the Year list, recognizing 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world. To celebrate, TIME is hosting an invite-only gala on International Women's Day, Tuesday, March 8, in Los Angeles. The event will feature appearances from Women of the Year honorees including Tracy Chou, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Amanda Nguyen, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Kerry Washington, and as well as a special musical performance by Kacey Musgraves.

(PRNewsfoto/TIME) (PRNewswire)

Additional honorees spotlighted on the list include Amal Clooney, Adena Friedman, and Zahra Joya.

Read more about the 12 honorees featured on the list at time.com/WOTY and see the issue's four covers running worldwide at https://bit.ly/3HwvTc9 .

TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman, who oversaw the project, write: "The pandemic underscored the ways in which broken systems hurt women, from rising domestic violence to disproportionate job losses. When we sat down last fall to conceive a version of this project that could become an ongoing tradition, we chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere. Our 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world."

The inaugural Women of the Year list and gala builds on the success of TIME's 2020 Women of the Year project, which recognized 100 leaders, innovators, activists, entertainers, athletes and artists who defined a century, ranging from Amelia Earhart and Beyoncé to Eva Perón and Malala Yousafzai. That project was the result of a partnership between TIME and filmmaker Alma Har'el, known for genre-redefining creativity and a relentless dedication to gender equality behind and in front of the camera; and P&G, whose brands reach 5 billion people daily and is committed to creating a world free from gender bias with an equal voice, equal opportunity, and equal representation for all individuals.



P&G will also be the presenting partner of TIME's 2022 Women of the Year list and gala.

Event partners include Supporting Sponsor FIJI Water and Wine and Spirits Sponsor Constellation Brands.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

Media Contacts:

Kiasia Truluck, TIME

Kiasia.Truluck@time.com

Emily Alwell, TIME

Emily.Alwell@time.com

Eva Ross, DKC

Eva_Ross@dkcnews.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIME