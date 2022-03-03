Yext Launches Global Startup Program to Bring Power of AI Search to Founders' Fingertips

Startups in the program will have access to Yext's state-of-the-art AI search platform and community dedicated to supporting companies in their early stages.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced a global startup program designed to help early-stage companies scale their digital presence and engagement with Yext's AI search solutions.

To be eligible for the program, startup companies must be under five years old with less than $5 million of funding. Once accepted, they will receive credits valuing $35,000 to build Yext-powered AI search experiences, whether that is consolidating their information into a knowledge graph, integrating search into their own web experiences, or building SEO-friendly landing pages.

Regardless of the experience they choose to build, startups in the program will have access to all of the technology they need to get started, including unlimited data storage, Yext's application programming interface (API), software development kit (SDK), learning management system (LMS), and more. Additionally, members will become part of Yext's startup community, which offers networking opportunities with founders, events in the form of workshops and webinars, and dedicated product specialists for support.

Several startups, like financial services data provider Hubble Financial and insurance agency Compare A Quote, have already joined the new program.

To cast an even wider net and introduce more startups to the new program, Yext is working in tandem with more than 20 program partners, including Zendesk, Hubspot, Sequoia, Primary VC, and Betaworks.

"Having gone through the transformation from local startup to global public company ourselves, we know firsthand how critical the early stages are for startups to set themselves up for success," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to welcome startups from around the world to our platform and community so they can more comfortably get off the ground, grow, and ultimately scale with state-of-the-art AI search solutions."

Eligible startups can use the code Yext<3sStartups, valid until March 31, 2022, on the application page to get started with scaling their digital presence and engagement with Yext.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

