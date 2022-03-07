BALLY'S OFFERS BIG MONEY REWARD FOR PERFECT NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Interactive, the digital gaming unit of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), announced today the launch of Bally Bracket – a free-to-play game that awards a jackpot prize of $100 million to whomever correctly picks all 63 games of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.

Bally Bracket will also award $100,000 in additional cash prizes, given out at random and in the following increments: (i) one $50,000 winner; (ii) one $25,000 winner; (iii) two $10,000 winners; and (iv) one $5,000 winner.

"The NCAA tournament is always an enjoyable time of year as people gather to cheer on their favorite teams," said Adi Dhandhania, COO of North America for Bally's Interactive. "Bally's has been a brand synonymous with fun for decades, so we developed an engaging free-to-play game for fans to participate in and have an opportunity to win $100 million. We are excited about our partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group and will be using their massive media footprint to promote the Bally Bracket game."

Tournament games draw record crowds, huge television ratings, and endless online chatter among fans. Over the years, millions have tried but nobody has ever predicted a perfect bracket since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The closest attempts have been tripped up at the Sweet 16 round. Still, fans all over the country, from regular joes to sitting presidents, continue to try their luck each year.

Bally's will utilize its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) as a promotional channel for the game. Sponsored segments on Sinclair's local TV stations, its Bally Sports regional sports networks, and digital media sites will keep viewers updated as brackets bust and hearts sink with each passing round.

Game registration opens today, and people can begin filling out their brackets after the field is set on Sunday, March 13. The contest closes when the first Round of 64 game tips off on March 17. The game is available on ballybracketgame.com and via ballysports.com/win. Players can also scan the QR code shown on televised segments or text BRACKET to BALLY (22559) to register.

Bally Bracket is a product of SportCaller, a division of Bally's Interactive known for its free-to-play (F2P) games. Its range of prediction games gives fans an easy – and free – way to test their sports knowledge while competing for prizes.

To play Bally Bracket eligible participants must be at least 21 years of age. Additional terms apply. Complete game rules are available at ballybracketgame.com.

Bally's Interactive is a business division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers the company's omnichannel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Brands include online sportsbook Bally Bet, online casino Bally Casino, popular daily fantasy sports app Monkey Knife Fight, and free-to-play game provider SportCaller.

